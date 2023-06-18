The New York Jets came in just in the nick of time.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on “The Can’t-Wait Podcast” that veteran safety Adrian Amos was set to be a “Raven or a Packer and then the Jets came in with their offer.”

“He visited with the Ravens twice [and] I think they were only going to make him a third safety and the money wasn’t as good,” Rosenblatt explained on the June 14 episode of the show. “He was also considering going back to the Packers.”

Jets Swooped in Last Second to Sign Adrian Amos in Free Agency

Play

Video Video related to jets stole $4 million free agent away from 2 other teams: report 2023-06-18T14:49:48-04:00

“I don’t know exactly what day [the Jets] came in with the offer, but it was recent,” Rosenblatt stated on “The Can’t-Wait Podcast.”

Field Yates of ESPN revealed the pertinent details of the contract on Twitter. The Jets signed Amos to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $4 million. The base value of the deal is $1.75 million and that includes both the base salary and signing bonus.

In addition, $2.25 million was built into the deal. $900,000 of that money is considered LTBE [likely to be earned incentives]. The cap charge for Gang Green will be $2.65 million, per Yates.

Adrian Amos’ 1-year, $4M deal with the Jets: Base value: $1.75M (signing bonus + base salary) Incentives: $2.25M ($900K considered LTBE) Cap charge: $2.65M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

Rosenblatt indicated that the Jets were very comfortable with rolling into training camp with their safety room as constructed. However, the signing of Amos was a “clear reaction” to the serious injury suffered by Chuck Clark.

Jets Free Agent Recruiting Pitch to Amos Revealed

Play

Reacting to BRUTAL Chuck Clark-Jets injury, what's next w/ Jets Central LIVE: Boy Green is joined by Jets Central to react to the tough Chuck Clark injury news & what's next for the #Jets! You can read the latest about the Chuck Clark injury news here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/chuck-clark-nfl-rumors-adrian-amos/ 2023-06-15T08:33:42Z

Amos became the seventh former teammate of Aaron Rodgers to join the Jets roster:

Although according to Rosenblatt that wasn’t a primary reason the veteran safety chose to come to New York.

“I don’t think the Aaron Rodgers factor had necessarily anything to do with this. Maybe they went to Aaron and be like, hey what do you think of Adrian?”

The Jets came in offering money and an opportunity to start. With Clark being seriously hurt a spot surprisingly opened up on the depth chart for the Jets in the safety room ahead of training camp.

.@AlbertBreer said the addition of Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) is another example of the impact Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is having on the #Jets. RING CHASING SZN is providing a "new way to build depth & experience" on #TakeFlight roster! LINK: https://t.co/CCBLX4Ppyr pic.twitter.com/KfqkuXoxg6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 14, 2023

The cherry on top of course is the chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

“I’d say the Jets probably have a better chance at the Super Bowl than the Packers certainly and I’d argue the Ravens but you could debate about that if you want,” Rosenblatt stated on “The Can’t-Wait Podcast.”

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2010 season. Gang Green hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since the 1968 campaign.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated called it “mind-blowing” that players are viewing the Jets in this championship window light considering its tortured history. However, he also said that no one was running to Tampa Bay in 2019 before Tom Brady arrived.

That mentality on 1 Jets Drive provides New York with a new way to “build depth and experience into their roster,” says Breer in a column posted on June 14.

There is no guarantee how long it’ll last but the Jets would be smart to take advantage of it.