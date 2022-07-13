Ex-Bengals 3-Time All-Pro Has Warning About Jets QB Zach Wilson

The artist formerly known as Chad Johnson has always been known for his mouth.

Ochocinco would routinely trash talk his opponents and hasn’t been afraid to say what’s on his mind even in retirement.

That recently led him to issue a warning about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to the rest of the league.

Say What Now?

Play

The 44-year-old was a three-time All-Pro with the Cincinnati Bengals and went to six Pro Bowls during his NFL career.

While his football career may be over, the same can’t be said for his social media game.

Johnson went on a Wilson Twitter binge and shared his praise for the Jets’ young quarterback.

Back on May 13, he was asked about how he feels about the Jets this year to which he responded, “we got f****** Zach Wilson b****.”

We got fucking Zach Wilson bitch…. https://t.co/oTmFcydD1i — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 13, 2022

Elio Yepez decided to investigate just how often Ochocinco tweets about Wilson and he discovered it is quite frequent:

In a series of tweets, Johnson praised Wilson’s talent, ability to throw the football, and even issued a warning to the rest of the league to watch out for this offense in 2022.

Although the most recent praise had nothing to do with football. He tweeted out that, “Zach Wilson is the GOAT (emoji).”

Zach Wilson is the 🐐 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 10, 2022

Stock up for This Youngster

Play

If you’ve been living under a rock over the last week, you might have missed Wilson being the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Here is the short version of the story: his ex-girlfriend is dating his former best friend, teammate, and ex-roommate. When they became Instagram official fans blasted her for “homie hopping” to which she accused the current Jets quarterback of doing the same thing except with his mom’s best friend.

Once that fun fact (which hasn’t been substantiated by anyone credible to this point) hit the social media streets everyone lost their collective you know what.

I asked Jets analyst Connor Rogers in an exclusive interview on my YouTube channel what did he make of all the Wilson dating drama and he had a very surprising take:

“Who knows if it is even true but I’ll say this for Wilson this was good PR for him? Everyone is loving Zach Wilson this week and he’s got a little street cred coming into camp it sounds like. I don’t know what the hell is going on but I think for someone like Zach he thought oh God this is going to be a disaster. He probably woke up and his phone was chaos in a good way. At the end of the day, it was good PR I guess. Stock up Zach Wilson and he is on a little bit of a run right now so hopefully, he carries that momentum into some big-time training camp practices and some good football this year.”

.@ConnorJRogers says that the crazy Zach Wilson mom story from over the weekend is actually ‘good PR’ for him, ‘everybody is loving him this week & he has some street cred coming into #JetsCamp it sounds like’ + stock up at #NFLSE @TampaBayTre: #TakeFlight #Jets pic.twitter.com/ACYBbOuK7P — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 12, 2022

This story has nothing to do with football, yet his profile was raised this week in the NFL community with several stars including Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf giving him a head nod.

Over the last decade or so the Jets have had to convince free agents to come here with more lucrative offers.

Now it seems like the cool factor of their quarterback could entice future free agents to come to New York.

We know one thing, all of this certainly can’t hurt and that’s great news for a Jets team that has experienced a lot of terrible PR stories when it comes to their quarterbacks over the last 10 years.

