Insider: Jets Offense Can Be ‘Best in the NFL’ With Zach Wilson in 2022

It has been a long journey for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Since being hired in 2019, Gang Green is 13-36 and is in the midst of the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 11 seasons and counting.

Although this offseason Douglas has been the architect behind a complete transformation on the offensive side of the ball for the green and white. So much so that an insider believes Gang Green can make history in 2022.

I’m Sorry, What?

The Jets utilized every avenue at their disposal to improve the offense. Whether that be trade, free agency, and of course the 2022 NFL draft.

With all of these new additions to the offense, Connor Hughes of The Athletic was willing to throw some bold words around about the potential of this offense:

“True statement I would take the Jets’ supporting cast for Zach Wilson over what the Green Bay Packers have for Aaron Rodgers. The time is yours Zach Wilson because now it is on you to develop, grow, and take that next step. If he is better and I’m not saying great just a legitimate step forward, like a starting quarterback in the NFL. This isn’t sleep deprivation, I don’t have to be tested for drugs, you don’t have to have me committed to a mental hospital, but this Jets offense has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL if Wilson takes that step.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes said if Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) takes that next step in 2022, ‘this #Jets offense has the potential to be one of the best in the #NFL’ 😳👀+ he said this isn’t sleep deprivation, ‘I don’t have to be tested for drugs’ 🤣: 🎥 Can’t Wait Pod #TakeFlight #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SzDqDYjjEp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

ESPN has been tracking this level of advanced data since 2004, the Jets have not had a top-ranked offense in total yards per game. Quite frankly Gang Green has been a bottom-of-the-barrel offense for the last six years.

On average during that time span, they rank as the 28th offense in the NFL including finishing dead last in two out of the last three years in total net yards per game.

Night and Day Kind of Change

So how much work has Douglas actually done since he has been here? Mike Clay of ESPN encapsulated everything perfectly in this Tweet during the 2022 NFL draft:

Jets offense – End of 2020:

QB Sam Darnold

RB Frank Gore

WR B. Perriman

WR J. Crowder

WR D. Mims

TE C. Herndon

TE R. Griffin Now:

QB Zach Wilson

RB Breece Hall

RB Michael Carter

WR Elijah Moore

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Corey Davis

TE CJ Uzomah

TE T Conklin

TE J Ruckert — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 30, 2022

It seems almost unfair to compare these two lineups because of how different they’re. In just over two years, Douglas has been able to totally overhaul every skill position unit and has a quarterback he believes in.

The Jets have a legit 1-2 punch in the backfield that can provide balance to the offense. When they start chomping downhill, defenses will have to put more guys in the box. That should open up the play-action game and the deep shots to this fantastic array of wide receivers.

In between all of that, Wilson can pick and choose which mismatch he wants to take advantage of with a totally improved tight end room.

The mastermind behind the playcalling is Mike LaFleur who is clearly the best offensive coordinator they’ve had since at a minimum Chan Gailey back in 2015, if not longer. While things started out rough at the beginning, eventually LaFleur found his groove and was able to make some things happen.

Now in 2022 everyone will be entering the second year of the system and the talent has been upgraded to an unbelievable level. The sky is the limit for the Jets and everything rides on their young quarterback taking advantage of the pieces around him.

