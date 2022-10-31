Jets Involved in Blockbuster Trade Talks for Pro Bowler: Report

The New York Jets are looking to make a massive splash ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

According to NFL Insider Peter King, the Jets “are interested” in making a trade for Denver Broncos EDGE Bradley Chubb.

Jets Would Be Going All in With Bradley Chubb-Broncos Trade

A “well-plugged-in” general manager told King over the weekend that the Jets along with the Miami Dolphins “are interested” in making a deal with the Broncos.

King added in that they would be so interested that they would even be willing to “consider dealing a first-rounder” in a potential trade for Chubb.

King said that any trade would have to include a contract extension with Chubb for “beyond this year.”

The 26-year-old pass rusher is in the last year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

In his five years in the league (including this season) Chubb has earned a Pro Bowl nomination and has delivered some juicy stats:

26 sacks

Six forced fumbles

58 quarterback hits

33 tackles for loss

This would be the first time under the leadership of Joe Douglas that he has ever pulled the trigger on a deal of this magnitude to bring the talent of this caliber in versus sending it away.

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1, this deal could come down to the wire.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.