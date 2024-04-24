Blockbuster Jets Trade Proposal Sends All-Pro Receiver to New York

The New York Jets are doing their homework on playmakers in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a draft-day trade proposal could send Brandon Aiyuk to the Big Apple.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler put together draft-day trade proposals for every team. Most of the moves included first-round trades involving picks. However, the Jets trade proposal give Aaron Rodgers another star weapon in Aiyuk.

Here are the full details of that trade proposal.

Jets receive: WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers receive: 72nd overall pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

“With Aaron Rodgers healthy, it wouldn’t shock to see Jets GM Joe Douglas push his chips toward the middle of the table, being aggressive to add impact playmakers in whatever way possible,” Fowler wrote. “Adding Aiyuk without giving up Day 1 capital would be a dream scenario for Douglas.”

Latest Trade Buzz on Brandon Aiyuk

The closer the 2024 NFL Draft gets, the more trade buzz pops up surrounding Aiyuk.

Aiyuk will play on his fifth-year option in 2024, making $14.1 million guaranteed. However, the breakout star is wanting long-term financial security, while being paid like one of the top receivers in the NFL.

In fact, Aiyuk is reportedly seeking a contract worth more than $25 million annually. That would put him near the top of the receiver market along the likes of Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown.

That’s a lot of money for the 49ers, but Aiyuk played like a top-tier receiver in 2023. He earned second-team All-Pro honors with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk continues to push the 49ers to get a deal done. He’s posted cryptic Instagram messages while also being absent from voluntary workouts.

Despite the off-field buzz, 49ers general manager John Lynch has remained insistent that he wants to keep Aiyuk in the Bay Area.

“I’ve communicated on many occasions: our wish is that he’s here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch said prior to the draft. “We’re working through that … I can say we’re having good talks, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Lynch may want to keep Aiyuk, but another team may come in with a draft-day trade offer that’s too good to pass up on.

The Jets Need a Long-Term Wide Receiver

Wide receiver remains a long-term needs for the Jets, even after a busy offseason.

The Jets brought in Mike Williams as a veteran addition to play opposite of Garrett Wilson. He had some impressive production when on the field for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the problem is that he’s stayed to healthy.

At 29 years old coming off a torn ACL, it’s unclear what he’ll be able to bring to the table in 2024. He’s also only on a one-year deal with the Jets, which makes him a likely short-term rental for this season.

The Jets could still make a move for a playmaker at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brock Bowers, Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers are all possibilities with the No. 10 pick.

However, if the Jets really want to go all in on a move, trading for a veteran like Aiyuk could immediately solidify them as Super Bowl contenders.