Breece Hall Fires off 5-Word Message After Deflating Jets Loss

The New York Jets clinched their fourth consecutive season with at least 10 losses in Week 17.

After the 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, running back Breece Hall took to social media to get something off of his chest.

“Get yall laughs out now,” Hall said. “Ain’t gon be like this forever.”

Hall Is a Foundational Building Block for the Jets Future

Gang Green might have lost its seventh game in the last nine tries, but the latest defeat wasn’t because of Hall.

The former Iowa State product contributed both on the ground and through the air. Hall toted the rock 13 times for 84 rushing yards averaging 6.5 per clip. In the receiving game, Hall finished with nine receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Hall experienced an inexplicable random nine-game lull in the middle of the 2023 season. From Week 6 through Week 15, Hall carried the ball 99 times for 250 rushing yards. He averaged 2.52 yards per carry during that stretch.

Over the last two games, Hall has found the Midas Touch. He has carried the ball 33 times for 179 rushing yards averaging 5.42 per attempt.

If Hall is cranking out those numbers without much of a threat of a passing game. Imagine what kind of production he could churn when Aaron Rodgers is manning the quarterback position.

Hall and Garrett Wilson Are Motivated to Turn Jets Around

“This whole season has been frustrating,” Hall admitted to the media. “I mean I’m motivated every week but I worked my ass off this offseason to come back [from a torn ACL]. I expect to be one of the best in the league and I couldn’t really show that the whole season [and] I just tell everybody to get their laughs out now because it’s not gonna be like that in the near future. We’re going to be a lot better. I’m excited to see what we do.”

Garrett Wilson surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second straight season. Jeane Coakley of SNY said Wilson became the first Jets receiver to ever start their career accomplishing that feat.

The former Ohio State product will have a chance to make some more history in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the New England Patriots.

Wilson is only seven receptions away from a 100-catch season. Only one other Jets receiver has ever accomplished that and it was Brandon Marshall during the 2015 campaign (109 receptions). He also only needs 96 more receiving yards to set a new single-season career high.

Wilson admitted he would’ve preferred accomplishing some of these individual goals in a win but is ready to help turn things around.

“I definitely saw them [the Cleveland Browns] making their rounds around the stadium after clinching their playoff spot. I’m confident that my turn is coming. That our [the Jets] turn is coming. I’m going to grind and make sure that happens. I know it’s not by accident. Winning in this league is precious and because of that, I have to be on my details. This offseason will be the hardest I’ve ever run in my life. I just want to make it possible for us. You give yourself a chance by working hard. You give yourself a chance by going about things right during the week and preparing,” Wilson explained. “That’s the goal, making the playoffs.”