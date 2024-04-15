‘The Next George Kittle’ Is Meeting With Jets: Report

The New York Jets are wrapping up their top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which are now highlighted by a visit with star tight end prospect Brock Bowers.

NFL Network senior writer Peter Schrager posted to X that Bowers was meeting with the Jets on Monday, April 15.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will be in Florham Park today, on an official visit with the New York Jets. 👀 @gmfb @nflnetwork @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 15, 2024

Bowers is being labeled as “the next George Kittle” ahead of this year’s draft. With that kind of pro comparison, it’s not a surprise that the Jets are showing interest in Bowers.

The Jets have the No. 10 overall pick, and regardless of whether they stay put or trade around, it’s looking like Bowers is a legitimate target for them.

Brock Bowers Scouting Report

There’s a reason Bowers is getting already compared to George Kittle. His college dominance college has made him the most intriguing TE prospect since Kyle Pitts, and fans are taking notice.

Bowers was a 4-star recruit and one of the top tight ends in the country in 2021. He had offers from every Power Five conference, but was lured to Georgia by Kirby Smart and his staff.

It didn’t take long for Bowers to have an impact for the Bulldogs. By the end of his college career he was a two-time national champion, three-time All-American, and two-time John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also compared Bowers to Kittle in his draft profile.

“Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense,” Zierlein wrote. “It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.”

Tight ends drafted early have historically struggled meeting expectations. However, given his unique skill set and outrageous pass-catching ability, Bowers may be able to finally break that trend.

The Jets Need a Playmaking Tight End

The Jets have a couple of options at tight end on the roster. However, neither of them have the playmaking ability that Bowers brings to the table.

Tyler Conklin has seen a steady target share in two seasons for the Jets. Despite having 119 catches over that span, he’s only been able to find the end zone three times.

Meanwhile, former 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert is still trying to see the field. He only has 17 career receptions in two seasons, failing to find the end zone.

Bowers could quickly change all of that for the Jets. His route-running ability combine with his catch radius allows him to create separation and make highlight plays on throws away from his body. He’s also a dangerous weapon after the catch, shedding tackle attempts and picking up significant YAC almost every time he touches the ball.

That kind of ability in the middle of the field could give Aaron Rodgers an ideal safety blanket in 2024. It would also take some of the pressure off of the wide receivers, especially Garrett Wilson.

The Jets could also prioritize protecting Rodgers by drafting an offensive lineman early. However, Bowers’ unique skill set could unlock New York’s offense in a way Conklin or Ruckert can’t this upcoming season.