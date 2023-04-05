Jets Interested in 21-Year-Old Multi-Sport ‘Star’: Report

The New York Jets are doing a ton of homework on the hog mollies this offseason.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson shared on Twitter that Georgia Football offensive lineman Broderick Jones will visit the green and white on Wednesday, April 5.

The big man confirmed the news during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last week.

“After Tennessee, I have the Jets [as his next visit],” Jones told Eisen on an episode posted on Saturday, April 1. He also confirmed that he met with Gang Green while he was in Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

Broderick Jones Possesses a Lot of Attractive Qualities

Jones measured in at 6-foot-5 and weighed in at 311 pounds at the NFL combine. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive lineman (4.97).

The 21-year-old who will turn 22 before the start of the 2023 season is widely considered a consensus top-15 selection in April’s draft.

That means Gang Green would have to invest the No. 13 overall pick in the first round to claim him. In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft that was posted on Tuesday, April 4, he mentioned Jones as a strong possibility for the green and white.

Jones was at Georgia for three seasons the first of which he redshirted only appearing in two games as a reserve player.

In 2021 he played in every game but ended up starting the final four games of the season to help Georgia hoist the National Championship.

In 2022 he started all 15 games at left tackle playing a huge role in Georgia winning back-to-back National Championships.

uStadium on Twitter said Jones “screams star LT (left tackle) to me.”

Prior to jumping over to football, Jones was a former high school basketball player and he still possesses those “premium athletic qualities”, according to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Broderick Jones Is a True Left Tackle

There is good news and bad news with Broderick Jones.

Throughout his collegiate career, he has predominantly played left tackle. That is a premium position and it always helps to have really good players at that spot.

The potential bad news is he doesn’t possess the versatility that some of the other top offensive linemen offer in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to the majority of the ESPN NFL draft analysts, there is a consensus top-3 upper-tier of offensive tackles in the 2023 class.

Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern, Paris Johnson Jr out of Ohio State, and the aforementioned Jones out of Georgia.

Skoronski was a center prospect initially entering college. An injury forced him to left tackle during his collegiate career at Northwestern. The measurables say he is destined to play guard at the next level, per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Johnson had reps both at guard and offensive tackle during his time at OSU.

In 2022 the Jets had a historic run of injuries on the offensive line. Some of the versatility from the hog mollies on the roster allowed the Jets to play musical chairs shifting guys around.

George Fant played both left and right tackle. Alijah Vera-Tucker played guard and both tackle spots.

You wouldn’t necessarily have that proof of concept if something similar occurred in 2023 and you asked Jones to move to a new position.

Jones is an immensely talented prospect with great measurables and locking in a left tackle for the foreseeable future is never a bad thing.

Gang Green could figure out the rest of the offensive line with the versatility that is available with the other players on the roster.