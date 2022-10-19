The New York Jets have an unhappy camper among their ranks.

Former starting cornerback Bryce Hall has voiced his displeasure ahead of the NFL trade deadline and would love a change of scenery. Gang Green won’t give him away but they are open to dealing him for the right price.

Our very own Senior Heavy NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo first broke the news earlier this week that the Jets would be open to dealing Hall. After speaking with a few more league sources, Lombardo exclusively shared a potential trade price for Hall’s services:

“The most they could probably expect is a mid-round pick, at best,” NFC Personnel Executive, on Bryce Hall.

If that’s the best offer out there, perhaps a better ending to this story would feature some creativity on the trade market.

Jets Swap Bryce Hall With Johnathan Abram of the Raiders

Play

Video Video related to jets proposed trade swaps disgruntled prospect for ex-first rounder 2022-10-19T06:00:55-04:00

Hall doesn’t want to be with the Jets if he can’t get playing time and that isn’t set to change anytime soon.

Perhaps Gang Green could send Hall to a cornerback-needy team in exchange for a disappointing player instead. That would give the Jets a potentially better return on investment and maybe a change of scenery could benefit all sides.

A team and player that would make sense is former Las Vegas Raiders first-rounder Johnathan Abram.

The Raiders have been “pretty aggressive” in their efforts to usher out the old regime for a new one, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This offseason Las Vegas hit the reset button by hiring Josh McDaniels as the head coach and Dave Ziegler as the general manager.

With no direct attachments to several players on the roster, it would make sense for them to try and get value for players they don’t see fitting in their scheme.

According to Fowler, Abram’s name has been “circulating a lot” and it seems like a parting of ways is in the cards.

The Raiders have been experiencing a slew of injury issues at the cornerback position

Las Vegas just placed a second starting corner on injured reserve and their pass defense has been atrocious this season.

A Trade That Helps out Both Jets and Raiders

Hall could go from the bench to the starting lineup with the Raiders and would provide the team with a viable corner that has starting experience.

While on the other side of the coin, the Jets would receive a premium talent that just hasn’t lived up to draft expectations as a former first-round draft choice:

Three interceptions

12 pass deflections

Over 239 tackles

Nine quarterback hits

Gang Green’s safety group has been up and down this season. It started off rocky with Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner but has since stabilized over the last few weeks.

Abram would still be a worthy investment at a minimum as a depth piece to make the group as injury-proof as possible. If he balls out you can re-sign him this offseason because the Raiders declined his fifth-year option before the season making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

If he continues to struggle then the Jets can simply let him walk at the end of the year with no foul.

The former Mississippi State product is in the last year of his rookie contract which features a $3.6 million cap hit.

Injuries have derailed his potential but he is an incredibly talented individual. Abram has missed 21 games over the last three years including the majority of his rookie campaign back in 2019.

The young man is still only 25 years of age and if he can turn things around, the Jets’ safety issues could be quelled heading into 2023. That would be a nice relief and a potential steal for general manager Joe Douglas who has made a habit out of it since taking the gig.