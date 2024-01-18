Jets’ Bryce Huff Predicted to Bolt to NFC Team on ‘Big Contract’

If Bryce Huff leaves the New York Jets as a free agent this offseason, he might not have to go very far.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz predicted that the New York Giants will make a “splash” by signing the talented pass rusher in 2024.

“The Giants will make a splash with a surprisingly big free agent contract for edge rusher Bryce Huff, currently of the crosstown Jets. Huff has started only seven games in his career but is a bit of a secret star with a 23.5% career pass rush win rate,” Schatz explained in a column posted on Monday, January 15.

Heavy’s Michael Obermuller revealed what that projected contract could look like via Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

“During a free agency preview estimating contract figures, Spielberger forecasted a three-year, $40 million deal for the former UDFA — including over $28 million in guarantees. That averages out to approximately $13.33 million per season.”

Huff Sent a Very Clear Message on His Future With the Jets

When speaking with the media after the 2023 regular season came to an end, Huff bluntly said the Jets wouldn’t be getting a hometown discount this offseason.

The former undrafted free agent is scheduled to hit the open market as a true free agent for the very first time in his NFL career.

On Wednesday, January 17 Huff did a one-on-one interview with Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg. During that conversation, Greenberg asked Huff what it would mean to him if he could continue his career with the team he started with [the Jets].

“It would be cool but like I said before I gotta do what’s best for me & my family at the end of the day,” Huff explained. “I worked really hard with these guys here with this organization, everybody’s goal was to win & hopefully get paid in the process. So that’s what I’m looking to do this offseason.”

.@EGreenbergJets asked pending free agent DL Bryce Huff what it would mean to him to continue his career where he started it with the #Jets: ‘It would be cool but like I said before I gotta do what’s best for me & my family at the end of the day. I worked really hard with these… pic.twitter.com/QZyS8dwwqT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 17, 2024

Greenberg asked Huff a softball question that allowed him to throw rose petals at both the Jets organization and the team’s fan base. Instead, Huff made it clear that this would be a purely financially driven decision.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said on, “The Flight Deck Podcast” that he would be “very surprised” if the Jets franchise tagged Huff. Additionally, Cimini said if Huff reaches the open market he doesn’t expect him to return to the team because the money will only get crazier in a bidding war scenario.

Ugh this stinks… absolutely bummer news Rich Cimini of ESPN said he would be ‘very surprised’ if the #Jets place the franchise tag on DL Bryce Huff 😭 ‘I do not see them devoting $23 million dollars [projected franchise tag number] in cap space for a player who plays about… pic.twitter.com/gy6ha619JJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 13, 2024

When you start to read the tea leaves of this situation, it sure seems like Huff and the Jets are destined to part ways this offseason.

Jets Coach Earns Unique Opportunity

There was some buzz in the middle of the Jets season that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich could garner some head coaching interviews this offseason.

The regular season has been over for a week plus and crickets.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic admitted that it is “surprising” Ulbrich hasn’t been requested for an interview.

“Coordinators from losing teams tend to have a harder time generating interest even if Ulbrich deserves a shot,” Rosenblatt explained on X previously Twitter.

It is surprising to me, but coordinators from losing teams tend to have a harder time generating interest even if Ulbrich deserves a shot. https://t.co/ut9lTI6oDS — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 17, 2024

Ulbrich may not have received any head coaching interviews in the NFL this offseason, but he will have a unique opportunity to work on his craft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday, January 17 that Ulbrich will serve as the head coach of the National Team in 2024.

The Senior Bowl started the “Coach Up” format in 2023 for its annual all-star game. This is a program that provides coordinators and assistant coaches the opportunity to serve in elevated roles from the ones they currently hold.

Ulbrich was nominated by head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Once nominated, Ulbrich and the rest of the candidates were thrown into a pool and selected by a group of league execs and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee, according to an official press release.