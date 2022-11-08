Jets Fans Call for Immediate Contract Extension for Emerging Star

It might be time for the New York Jets to open up the checkbooks.

For an NFL team to have consistent success they need star players and incredible depth pieces that can make game-changing plays. On Sunday Gang Green may have found out who that player is at the end of the game.

Emergence of Jets DL Bryce Huff

With 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Buffalo Bills were down 20-17 and were making a last-ditch effort to tie the game or win it before time expired.

On second and two from their own 33-yard line, Josh Allen dropped back to pass and was met by Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff.

The former Memphis product came screaming around the edge and sacked Allen knocking the ball loose in the process.

Buffalo recovered the fumble but the situation completely changed into a third and 21. Ultimately the Bills turned it over on downs and the Jets secured its biggest win of the season.

Huff, in limited opportunities, has proven to be a secret sauce to the Jets’ success. So much so that after this breakout performance, fans have called on the team to hand him a contract extension.

EXTEND BRYCE HUFF — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 6, 2022

Some fans don’t want to wait for another second saying, “give him an extension immediately.”

I LOVE BRYCE HUFF. GIVE HIM AN EXTENSION IMMEDIATELY. #Jets — Sahal Abdi (@sahaIabdi) November 6, 2022

Connor Rogers and Trevor Sikkema had a hilarious back-and-forth talking about his impact when he comes into the game in the fourth quarter:

Bryce Huff Contract, Jets Future Explained

Huff originally joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

He signed a three-year deal for $2.3 million, had a $15,000 bonus, and only $90,000 in total guarantees. Huff is set to be a restricted-free agent in 2023.

What that means is the Jets will be able to bring him back on a cheap deal for next season and/or another NFL team could surrender draft compensation by signing him to an offer sheet.

However Gang Green could choose to be proactive, which is what the fans have suggested, by signing him to a long-term deal right now.