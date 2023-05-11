Analyst Slammed for Odd Reaction to Jets-Bills Opener: ‘F*** All That’

The NFL announced on Thursday, May 11 that the New York Jets would open its season at home versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

ESPN analyst Alan Hahn had a very interesting take on this game from both a national and local perspective.

“It’s great for Monday Night Football, it’s great for ESPN, [but] it’s terrible for [the] Jets. Terrible for Jets fans,” Hahn explained during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, May 11. “This is the baptism by fire that we all know when you’re a Jets fan you understand how this goes. They’re setting you up for failure.”

Hahn later exclaimed, “Why couldn’t we get the [Washington] Commanders on the front? Throw me a bone!”

.@alanhahn said #Jets vs #Bills is great for @espn but ‘terrible’ for Jets ‘setting you up for failure’ + what a losers mentality from Hahn begging for a game against Commanders in Week 1? Come on man 🤦🏽‍♂️ you have Aaron Rodgers 🎥 @GetUpESPN #TakeFlight #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4Gox40wkcX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 11, 2023

Jets fans quickly responded to Hahn’s “loser mentality” viral social media clip and one Twitter user said, “Man bring on the smoke f*** all that.”

Man bring on the smoke fuck all that — OBE TRACKSZ (@OBTracksz) May 11, 2023

Jets Fans Unleashed on Alan Hahn via Social Media

One Twitter user said, “Win or go home, the schedule is the schedule.”

Win or go home, the schedule is the schedule — Mike Sackett (@mikesackett85) May 11, 2023

A lot of Jets fans are entering this new season with some confidence after what transpired last season. Tcook1990 said, “Jets beat Bills at MetLife with Zach Wilson playing quarterback. AVT and Breece Hall hurt. Lost by 7 in Buffalo with half Mike White and [Joe] Flacco. Bills scare me zero.”

The jets beat bills at MetLife with Zach Wilson playing quarterback. Avt and breece hall hurt. Lost by 7 in buffalo with half mike white and Flacco. Bills scare me zero — Tcook1990 (@Tcook19901) May 11, 2023

“The REAL Jets fans are saying Bring It. I love it,” another user replied.

The REAL Jets fans are saying Bring It. I love it. — Mike Kozak – Public Adjuster (@MikeKozak2) May 11, 2023

Another Jets fan said, “We don’t claim Alan Hahn.”

We don’t claim Alan Hahn — Joe Coyne (@JoeCoyne9) May 11, 2023

Some fans were harsher in their responses, “That’s a really, really shallow, amateurish way to look at it. What a loser.”

That’s a really, really shallow, amateurish way to look at it. What a loser. — G (@JetsSnax10) May 11, 2023

Another fan called Hahn’s thought process a “loser mindest smh fam not a real fan.”

Loser mindset smh fam not a real fan — ⚜️🕊ThaLord🕊⚜️ (@LivingGoodLeeky) May 11, 2023

Hahn to his credit responded to the viral video with some additional footage from ESPN’s Get Up with his final take on the matter.

“They’re setting us up but we aren’t going to fall for the banana no, no, no this is going to be 34-20 Jets with the dub. Four tuddies, four touchdowns for Aaron Rodgers, 300 plus yards, 1-0 baby. Take that, first place in the division on our way five months to the day to the Super Bowl. See you in Vegas!”

That additional context certainly adds some perspective however the main point remains the issue at hand. Hahn begged the NFL Gods for an easier opponent in Week 1, the Washington Commanders.

A New Mentality for Jets Fans With Aaron Rodgers

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor boldly said ‘There are no tough stretches anymore, they have Aaron Rodgers, they can win any game. The Jets are part of the tough stretches on other teams’ schedules.”

There are no tough stretches anymore, they have Aaron Rodgers, they can win any game The Jets are part of the tough stretches on other teams' schedules — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) May 11, 2023

The Bills are a great team and one that was considered among the Super Bowl favorites last season. However, the Jets with Rodgers is a team that commands respect around the league.

Especially with how well built up the team proved to be in 2022 outside of the quarterback position.

When you have one of the best quarterbacks in football, you always have a chance in a game. Jets fans aren’t familiar with that theme because they haven’t always had solid good quarterback play.

Fans have been beaten down over the years with heartbreaking losses, playoff drought, and a slew of injuries.