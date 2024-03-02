Jets Interested in Signing Career 36-TD WR: Report

The New York Jets want to sign Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley in free agency.

Brian Costello of the New York Post confirmed that to me during an appearance on “The Boy Green Show.”

“I’ve said before that I heard a few years ago that they weren’t interested [but] I think they’re interested this year,” Costello explained.

Later in the interview, I asked Costello to predict the first move the Jets will make in free agency this year.

“The first move in free agency? I think it’ll be at receiver. I don’t know who it’s going to be… I’ll go Ridley if you put a gun to my head because he is the most logical guy to make it there.”

Insider Provides Warning to Jets Fans

“The receiver market is going to be pricey,” Costello emphatically told me. “That receiver market is exploding. You might get a splash there at receiver but again I would remind you last year your splash was Allen Lazard. Everyone was celebrating until September and then they weren’t celebrating as much.”

Ridley, 29, is looking to cash in for the first time in his NFL career. He is coming off of his $20 million rookie contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, Ridley could command $17 million per year in free agency. That annual salary would make him the No. 15 highest-paid wide receiver in football, per Over The Cap.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus projects Ridley to sign a three-year deal for $51 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Ridley Is Expected to Hit the Open Market

The problem with free agency is the list of players that could reach the open market normally gets cut off at the knees because of the franchise tag.

That is especially true at wide receiver.

Tee Higgins was already tagged and Michael Pittman Jr is expected to be tagged. However, one receiver that is expected to make it is Ridley.

Pass rusher Josh Allen is “largely expected” to be franchise-tagged by the Jaguars, per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler. NFL teams only get a maximum of one franchise tag per offseason.

The other reason Ridley is expected to reach the market is because of the agreement that was agreed to between the Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons. If Ridley re-ups with the Jags before free agency they have to give up a second-rounder in April’s draft instead of a third-rounder.

That makes it a near guarantee that Ridley at the very least reaches the open market. This would open the door for the Jets to at least make a pitch to Ridley if not more.

Connor Hughes of SNY had previously reported that the Jets had interest years ago and reiterated recently that the interest is still there.

He actually predicted that Ridley will be starting at receiver next season alongside Garrett Wilson in September.