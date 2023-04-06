Former No. 1 Pick QB Willing to Join Jets as Aaron Rodgers Backup

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed at the NFL’s annual league meetings that Zach Wilson would be the No. 2 quarterback in 2023.

We still have six months until we reach the regular season; a lot can happen during that time.

On Wednesday, April 5 a former NFL MVP and No. 1 pick offered his services to a list of NFL teams.

“I want to set the record straight by saying this is how I feel, there ain’t 32 guys that are better than me but I also know that I could also be a backup and I’m willing to be a backup,” Cam Newton explained on his YouTube channel.

Newton would then go on to list all of the players he’d be willing to back up in the NFL next season.

Deshaun Watson. Lamar Jackson. Justin Fields. Tua Tagovailoa. Malik Willis. CJ Stroud. Bryce Young. Anthony Richardson. Jalen Hurts. Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen. Sam Howell.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton addressed the narrative of him not wanting to be a backup in the NFL. He lists 10 QB’s he would backup and I think a lot of you all will be surprised with the first one. #Sarge #NFL #Cam pic.twitter.com/HzjPDWNBOD — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) April 5, 2023

Interesting Offer for the Jets to Consider Behind Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t on the Jets roster yet, he still remains a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Despite rumors of other teams getting involved, the full expectation is Rodgers will still end up in New York at some point this offseason.

When he does, the green and white would then have three quarterbacks on the roster: Chris Streveler and Zach Wilson.

Streveler is a career journeyman with little experience and Wilson was just taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

If Rodgers were to get hurt the Jets would be playing a very dangerous game turning the keys of the franchise to one of those passers.

Newton on the other hand would bring a wealth of experience to the table. The veteran is 33 years of age and he will turn 34 before the start of the 2023 season.

Super Bowl Expectations Deserve Super Bowl Insurance

The moment Rodgers is eventually traded to the Jets, there will be Super Bowl expectations floated around New York.

Is Gang Green actually willing to enter the season one injury away from throwing Wilson back out to the wolves?

At least with a player like Newton, in theory, he could keep the ship afloat through turbulent waters.

The former Auburn product is a massive-sized human being at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 245 pounds.

For one reason or another the talented passer hasn’t completed a full season since 2017. He has been banged up throughout his career but he got the rare opportunity to take a year off last season.

With that thought in mind, Newton should be refreshed and ready to continue his NFL career in 2023.

This opportunity should be attractive to the Jets for a variety of reasons. He has a proven track record of success. Newton would likely come at an affordable rate based on his last contract in 2021.

If the Jets are going to embrace the Super Bowl expectations that come with Aaron Rodgers then they should buy some Super Bowl insurance. Newton is a former league MVP and carried the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl back in 2015.