Training Camp Jets 53-Man Roster Projection: Surprises Aplenty

With training camp getting underway, it’s time to release a 53-man roster projection.

Our pair of experts (Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller) share their takes on the entire team. Who survives? Which players get tossed to the curb? We have all the answers for you.

MO:

QB (2)

Makes cut: Zach Wilson, Veteran TBD

Gets cut: James Morgan, Mike White

If this first day of camp proved anything, it’s that Morgan and White are not ready for the spotlight should Wilson get injured or miss time. The Jets are finally working out some veterans at quarterback, meaning it’s only a matter of time before the two underachieving backups get replaced.

Still hoping that replacement is eventually Nick Foles but at this point, Josh Johnson might be an improvement. *Joe Douglas attempts to sneak Morgan onto the practice squad.

Boy Green:

I believe Wilson will be paired with White who the coaching staff really adores. Morgan is destined for a practice squad spot to further develop. As much as I try to speak the veteran quarterback theory into existence, it seems like head coach Robert Saleh is having none of it.

MO:

RB (5)

Makes cut: Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, La’Mical Perine, Trevon Wesco (FB)

Gets cut: Josh Adams, Austin Walter

No real surprises here. Some may have the Jets keeping three running backs (not including fullback Wesco), but I think Mike LaFleur wants a deep rotation manning his backfield.

If any of the four above get cut, I predict that it will be the veteran Coleman in a surprising move. Perine is making this roster and going one step further, he’ll have a role in this offense. *For the third time in his career, Adams joins a Douglas-run practice squad.

Boy Green:

I can’t understand the Coleman hate or hot take that he could possibly be cut ahead of the season. He will be the starter in Week 1 and ultimately I believe the role will be stolen by Michael Carter mid-season.

Johnson and Wesco will both make the team in specialized roles, but Perine isn’t a scheme fit and I think he gets tossed like yesterday’s news. Although you have to give him credit, so far he’s been a pleasant surprise in camp, however, I don’t think it lasts.

MO:

WR (6)

Makes cut: Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios

Gets cut: Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith, Manasseh Bailey, Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone, D.J. Montgomery, Matt Cole

Going pretty chalk with these predictions. There’s a chance that the Jets keep seven wide receivers but I have Douglas holding onto the extra lineman instead.

That makes it really tough for any of these seven cuts to make the roster. Gang Green has a stout top-five and Berrios is a dependable sixth option that has already developed a rapport with Wilson this spring. He’s also the primary punt returner. *Jeff Smith and Bailey are the two players that I believe the Jets might attempt to protect on the practice squad, but a few of these WRs may make the reserve group. Vyncint Smith and Malone will be cut for good this time.

Boy Green:

The top six spots are roster locks in Moore, Davis, Cole, Crowder, Mims, and Berrios. However, I think they keep an additional receiver to make it a round seven, and that’ll be V. Smith. While he has had some ups and downs in his career, the speed element will intrigue the offensive coaching staff.

Top-to-bottom this is one of the deepest and most talented receiving corps this team has had in a very long time. For the first time, maybe ever, other NFL teams will be watching the Jets’ waiver wire like a hawk to steal talent that falls through the crack.

MO:

TE (3)

Makes cut: Tyler Kroft, Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin

Gets cut: Daniel Brown, Kenny Yeboah

The Jets finally have better special teams options and no longer need Brown wasting a roster spot. The fan-favorite UDFA Yeboah also gets cut, but he’ll become a protected member of the practice squad (meaning no other team can sign him).

Boy Green:

This group lacks some luster, but I claim to be the biggest Herndon supporter on the planet and I’m doubling down heading into 2021. Kroft is a solid tight end that’ll be the steadying presence for this team.

I disagree with my partner, I think if the Jets cut Kenny Yeboah, I don’t think he’ll be able to successfully make it through waivers. He’s so talented that he’ll likely be claimed by someone else which will prevent the Jets from having the opportunity to protect him moving forward on a weekly basis on the practice squad. Due to that nugget, I think the Jets keep Yeboah on the active roster.

MO:

OL (10)

Makes cut: Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses, George Fant, Alex Lewis, Dan Feeney, Corey Levin, Cameron Clark

Gets cut: Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott, Jimmy Murray, Tristen Hoge, Teton Saltes, Grant Hermanns

Douglas and Robert Saleh are both supporters of trench warfare. Despite some versatile substitutes like Fant and Feeney, that means they will roster five backups. I do not have Clark starting at right guard or even playing guard. Instead, I have the former college tackle switching back to his natural position and beating out Edoga and McDermott for the fourth tackle role. *The three UDFAs Hoge, Saltes, and Hermanns are all practice squad candidates.

Boy Green:

I can’t disagree with anything my partner suggested. Although, I’ll add this: this is arguably the most improved unit from a year ago. This will be the foundation of success for this Jets team in 2021 and beyond.

Edoga was a favorite of mine in the draft and a lot of my contacts from USC and around college football told me the Jets got a steal, “if they can keep his head on straight.” He had some extra issues but the talent was obvious, sadly it never worked out.

MO:

DL (9)

Makes cut: Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins, John Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, Bryce Huff, Jabari Zuniga, Ronald Blair, Nathan Shepherd

Gets cut: Tanzel Smart, Kyle Phillips, Jonathan Marshall, Hamilcar Rashed, Michael Dwumfour

PUP list: Vinny Curry

News just dropped that Curry may not be back till Week 2 but I have a gut feeling that the older free agent may suffer a setback and start the season on the reserve PUP list (meaning he’ll miss six weeks). Taking his place is Shepherd, an extra big man, allowing Franklin-Myers to rotate in more off the edge. *Marshall will be a protected practice squad member but the other four will be up for grabs.

Boy Green:

Once again I’ll concur with the selections, I think Marshall (the Jets’ Mr. Irrelevant) has a ton of talent and upside, but he’s best served developing for a year or two on the practice squad. This group is the deepest unit on the team and it’s going to be difficult for these guys to breakthrough.

MO:

LB (5)

Makes cut: C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis, Jamien Sherwood, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Camilo Eifler

Gets cut: Blake Cashman, Noah Dawkins, Del’Shawn Phillips, Brendon White

Possibly my biggest SHOCKER is that Cashman gets cut in favor of three rookies and one undrafted free agent in Eifler. I feel the UDFA offers more on special teams. He’s also more likely to stay healthy, and odds are Blake ‘Glassman’ won’t make it through camp unscathed. *The only player that makes the practice squad is the versatile safety/linebacker White.

Boy Green:

Glassman? Come on man, that’s too soon and a little messed up. Even if it is true.

I’ll go with the chalk correction by taking Eifler off the list and replacing him with Cashman. He may have injury issues, but he’s done everything in his power this offseason to improve his physique. He will not only make this roster, but he’ll be the Week 1 starter at weakside linebacker.

Cashman has all the tools to succeed in this 4-3 scheme with his speed, coverage ability, and his motor. If he stays healthy, watch out for a breakout campaign.

MO:

CB (7)

Makes cut: Bryce Hall, Jason Pinnock, Michael Carter II, Bless Austin, Javelin Guidry, Isaiah Dunn, Justin Hardee

Gets cut: Lamar Jackson, Corey Ballentine, Zane Lewis, Elijah Campbell, Brandin Echols

I’ve been going back and forth on Austin. In the end, I think he makes the roster due to the lack of inexperience around him — hell, he might even start across from Hall Week 1.

By the end of the season, I see Pinnock claiming the starter role (if not sooner). The cuts are pretty standard but of note is kick returner Ballentine and 2021 sixth-rounder Echols. The latter gets a protected spot on the practice squad, the former does not. Hardee makes the roster as a special teams specialist/gunner.

Boy Green:

Nothing seems really that off with these picks. Austin will be in the rotation of corners, but my hot take so far this offseason is Dunn stealing a starting gig despite his humble beginnings as an undrafted free agent.

Credit Saleh for believing in the youth and inexperience of this group. The team took several dart throws on day three of the 2021 NFL draft and we’ll see if any of them pop in camp to force the coaches to make some tougher decisions.

MO:

S (3)

Makes cut: Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis

Gets cut: Sharrod Neasman, J.T. Hassell, Bennett Jackson

Davis will likely have to start the season on the bench due to his injury sustained from last season, but when he gets on the field he’ll become a key cog in the three-man rotation with hybrid-safety options like Sherwood, Nasirildeen, Dunn, and Carter II at other positions. *Could see Hassell winning a practice squad spot.

Boy Green:

Nothing new to report, although I’ll add to the Davis situation. It’s super disappointing to see the injury from last year continue to hamper him heading into 2021. He’s super athletic and talented, but he needs these reps in camp more than anyone.

Hopefully, he is able to return sooner rather than later, because if he gets an opportunity Davis has a chance to become a star.

MO:

ST (3)

Makes cut: Braden Mann (P), Thomas Hennessey (LS), Kicker TBD

Gets cut: Sam Ficken, Chris Naggar

I have been adamant that the kicker is not on the roster all offseason and triple down on that now. Still hoping a decent option shakes free on waivers.

Boy Green:

The Week 1 kicker better not be on the roster because the current options are so underwhelming. Someone is bound to shake loose as we progress through training camp and I’m willing to bet on whoever that is.

