Jets Sign Ex-First Round Pick, New QB Protection for 2023

The New York Jets have fortified the line of scrimmage ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Gang Green announced on its social media portals that they have “signed” veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to a new contract.

He was a pending free agent that originally joined the Jets’ roster in late September of 2022. Gang Green claimed him off of the Houston Texans practice squad and he was on the 53-man roster all season.

Jets Bring in Some Much Needed Depth at Offensive Tackle

Ogbuehi spent last season on the Jets roster. He appeared in seven games and ended up making five starts.

Gang Green went through an unprecedented number of injuries on the offensive line. Ogbuehi was originally brought in to serve as a depth piece but he quickly ascended the pecking order and found his way onto the football field.

The 30-year-old who will turn 31 before the start of the 2023 season brings some pedigree to the room. He initially entered the NFL as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

The former Texas A&M product has played for seven different NFL organizations. During that eight-year run, he has played in 67 games and has started in 35 of them.

Rich Cimini of ESPN called the addition “much-needed depth for the” offensive line.

The Jets have re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi, who started 5 games last season (right tackle) and played 287 offensive snaps. Much-needed depth for the OL. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 18, 2023

Gang Green now has four legitimate guys at the offensive tackle position heading into the 2023 NFL draft:

Ogbuehi isn’t in line to start for the Jets in 2023 but Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said he could be an option as a “swing backup” at offensive tackle.

The #Jets re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi. An option as a swing backup at OT. Started a few games last year. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 18, 2023

The More Holes the Jets Fill, the More Options They Will Have on Draft Day

If there is an offensive tackle available with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round that the Jets like they shouldn’t hesitate to add that player.

Ogbuehi won’t and shouldn’t change the dynamics of the Jets’ draft plans from that perspective.

However the more bodies the team’s brass can fill at positions of need, the more flexibility they’ll have when the draft officially arrives.

For example, the Jets don’t have a starting caliber center on the roster at the time of publishing. Not only are the fans aware of that fun fact but so is every other team in the NFL.

That isn’t great Bob.

If other teams know what your needs are they can predict what you’ll do. That makes it easier for teams to snipe one another by trading in front of you if they also have their heart set on another center prospect.

The same can be said about a number of other positions on the Jets roster like a linebacker, or an interior defensive lineman, maybe a safety, among others. Even a few low-cost veterans would alleviate the pressure of forcing a need pick at a certain spot during the draft.

When you don’t have options that is when you have to scramble and make something happen. It just simply isn’t a great place to operate from.