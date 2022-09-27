Jets Steal Former First Round Pick From Texans: Report

The New York Jets continue to add offensive linemen to the roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz tweeted out that Gang Green has signed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi off of the Houston Texans practice squad:

OT Cedric Ogbuehi is signing with the #Jets’ 53 from the #Texans PS, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2022

Cedric Ogbuehi Signals Bad News for George Fant

The 30-year-old veteran originally entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Over the last eight years, Ogbuehi has bounced around the league playing for six different NFL teams.

During that span, the former Texas A&M product has appeared in over 60 career games and has started in 30 of those contests.

Most recently he spent the last seven months with the Texans organization. He signed a free agent deal back in March but was dumped ahead of final roster cuts. Ultimately Houston brought him back shortly thereafter on the team’s expanded 16-man practice squad.

The Jets adding Ogbuehi can’t be a good sign for veteran George Fant who is battling a knee issue.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed that this is the same knee problem he had surgery on this past offseason.

The Jets listed him as “day-to-day” heading into the upcoming game versus Pittsburgh but Saleh left the door open that they could sit him this week so he can get healthy.

Oh boy: #Jets HC Robert Saleh says OT George Fant is dealing with the same knee issue since offseason he’s ‘day-to-day’ + adds there’s a chance they sit him vs #Steelers to rest up, Conor McDermott would start at LT 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NYJvsPIT #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/uawXUIa4Yo — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 26, 2022

