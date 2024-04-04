Jets Hosting Top Pass Rusher for Visit: Report

The New York Jets are bringing in plenty of prospects on top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, including Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson.

With this year’s draft less than a month away, the Jets are bringing in Robinson for a top-30 visit. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted to X that he was meeting with the New York Giants on Thursday, April 4, followed by the Jets on Friday.

Pre-draft visits:

— Penn St DE Chop Robinson is visiting the #Giants today and #Jets tomorrow.

— #TAMU LB Edgerrin Cooper is visiting the #Chargers today after visiting the #Texans and #Cowboys.

— Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley was at the #Browns yesterday, #Ravens today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2024

NFL insider Aaron Wilson added that Robinson has top-30 visits scheduled with multiple other teams, including the Saints, Eagles, Ravens, and Seahawks.

Plenty of teams are interested in Robinson. However, the Jets could be in a good position to take a swing on the former Nittany Lions star with the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Chop Robinson Scouting Report

He may not be the most polished EDGE in this draft class, but Robinson has some elite tools that could develop him into a star.

Robinson was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school in 2021. He played his freshman season for Maryland before transferring to Penn State. He had a modest college career from a production standpoint, producing 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks over three seasons.

However, it’s the athleticism over the production that makes Robinson a potential first-round pick. Coming in at just under 6’3″ and 254 pounds, he posted a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.71 out of 10. The score was boosted by some excellent measurements in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, and broad jump.

On film, Robinson possess elite first-step explosiveness. He’s capable of flying around the edge to get to the quarterback, showing off some good bend in the process. He also has good play strength to attack blockers against the run or pass. However, he still needs to work on the technical aspects of his game, particularly as a pass rusher, to start turning pressures into sacks at the NFL level.

Other Jets Top-30 Visits

Robinson isn’t the only noteworthy prospect the Jets have brought in for a top-30 visit.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze highlights the team’s most recent visits. A star for the Washington Huskies, he has excellent size and contested-catch ability along with very good athleticism. He’s even drawn comparisons to Davante Adams.

That comparison is certain to excite Aaron Rodgers, who threw to Adams during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Jordan Travis has also had a visit with the Jets. However, it’s likely that he’d be a much later pick than Odunze or Robinson, serving as a developmental backup QB. The former Seminoles star suffered a gruesome leg injury that he is continuing to recover from this offseason.

Brenden Rice is one of the more interesting names on the list of reported top-30 visits for the Jets. The son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, he was one of the top weapons for Caleb Williams during their time together at USC. While not a top-tier prospect, Rice brings enough to the table to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick.

Visits don’t tell the whole story ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it gives Jets fans an idea of the positions and prospects the team is targeting.