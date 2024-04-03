Former Jets Draft Pick Signs With Cowboys: Report

The New York Jets have had some misses in the NFL Draft, but one of those misses in offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is starting to find his footing with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler posted to X on Wednesday, April 3 that the Cowboys were re-signing Edoga, likely to a one-year deal.

As Fowler points out, bringing back Edoga would give the Cowboys some much-needed versatility on the offensive line. The Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats on the offensive line in Tyron Smith, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

Now, the Cowboys will have to find a way to make their offensive line worth without one of the greatest tackles in franchise history. Edoga may not be a superstar, but his versatility and experience gives the Cowboys some stability in the trenches.

Chuma Edoga Has Turned His NFL Career Around

Edoga wasn’t a highly-touted NFL prospect. While his time with the Jets was disappointing, he’s found a way to carve out a respectable NFL career heading into 2024.

A 4-star recruit coming out of high school in Georgia, Edoga had his choice of colleges. Offers included top programs like Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Instead, Edoga decided to head out west to play for the USC Trojans.

It took time for Edoga to become a full-time starter for USC. He saw action in his first two years in Los Angeles, but eventually secured a role as the starting right tackle during his junior and senior seasons.

Edoga earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his final season. His experience and film helped him land with the Jets as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor play had Edoga consistently getting passed on the depth chart while in New York. He lost out on jobs to the likes of Morgan Moses, George Fant, and Max Mitchell before being released in 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons picked Edoga up off waivers, where he played sparingly before a knee injury placed him on injured reserve.

Edoga’s next stop was the Cowboys, where he was able to play 420 snaps at left guard and left tackle through the season. That versatility and stability helped him earn at least one more season in Dallas.

The Jets Have Revamped Their Offensive Line

The Jets have struggled to find consistent offensive line play the last few seasons. However, the new-look unit should keep Aaron Rodgers upright in 2024.

Tyron Smith highlights the offensive line, serving as a veteran at left tackle. The five-time All-Pro has missed significant time over the last two seasons, but can be a star for the Jets as long as he stays healthy.

The Jets also added two more free agents in Morgan Moses and John Simpson, who both played for the Baltimore Ravens. Moses previously played with the Jets back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Alijah Vera-Tucker will stop moving around the line this season. The Jets publicly believe that his struggles stemmed from being rotated around the line, and he will now be slotted into the right guard spot for 2024.

With so many moves on the offensive line, the Jets will be expected to do a much better job of protecting their quarterbacks this year.