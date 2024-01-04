Jets Captain Shares Concern About Potential Garrett Wilson Exit

The New York Jets have lost at least 10 games over the last two seasons. That level of losing has coincided with the arrival of standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Veteran linebacker and team captain C.J. Mosley admitted to Rich Cimini of ESPN that he is “concerned” about Wilson “losing patience to the point where he wants to play elsewhere.”

“I mean, that’s a real thing, so it’s definitely not a ‘no’ answer,” Mosley explained to ESPN. “Can it happen? Yes, but do I think it will? That depends on the people in this room, in this building.”

Wilson Has Expressed Open Frustration About the Jets Losing

“Everyone knows I hate losing. That started when I was zero,” Wilson explained back in September of the 2023 season. “I hate losing. You love winning but then it’s like the losing ain’t that bad but you love winning. You gotta choose one side and I feel like I’m on the side of I just hate losing.”

Garrett Wilson on his passion & his will to win: “It comes from how I was raised. My dad always said finish what you started. Everyone knows I hate losing. That started when I was 0. I love winning, but I l hate losing more. I hold myself to a high standard. It’s always just… pic.twitter.com/Fil3SZIXL5 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 22, 2023

Wilson has expressed moments of frustration throughout his first two seasons with the Jets when they have lost games.

“It’s just not okay. Straight up. It’s not okay. How many total yards did we have?”, Wilson asked a media member following the 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in November of 2022. “That is just not gonna fly.”

Wilson went on a rant saying, “It’s time to be consistent. It’s time to start winning the games we should win.” He bluntly said it was “unacceptable” and “s*** needs to start getting called out” when things aren’t going right in practice.

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson went OFF in the locker room about several issues: ‘it’s unacceptable’ + ‘I feel this is a wake up for some of the people in the facility’ + ‘I’m gonna call it like it is, we gotta be better in passing game’ + ‘that shit is sorry’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/2NCMMJkKqB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 21, 2022

Despite the putrid offensive performances and losing, Wilson has overcome that to deliver from a statistical perspective.

Cimini said, “Wilson is one of 15 players with 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, but he’s the only one in the NFL to do it on two losing teams.”

He asked Wilson if he saw himself being a part of the Jets’ long-term plans.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Wilson exclusively told ESPN. “I know I’m here for four or five years and I’m going to do my part to try and make this thing turn over as far as what it’s been up to this point. We have to fix it, we have to play better, we have to win games. We have to do a lot of things better, and I’m a main proponent of that. I’ve got to do my part.”

The Jets Are Going to Have to Open up the Bag for Wilson

The “four or five” year reference by Wilson was regarding his rookie contract.

Wilson is under team control through the 2025 season. The 2026 campaign is a fifth-year option that the Jets will have to decide on in the future.

However, after the 2024 season, the former Ohio State product will be eligible to discuss a contract extension with the Jets.

The timing should work out nicely. Gang Green is expecting a fully healthy Aaron Rodgers in 2024. If Wilson was able to put up numbers with a volatile quarterback situation across his first two seasons, what is he going to do with a Pro Football Hall of Famer?

Wilson would be able to talk contract with the Jets coming off of what many projects will be the best season of his career.

The green and white have had trouble with wide receivers recently. Over the last two years, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims have requested trades that were eventually granted.

Cimini said based on his conversation with Wilson it, “doesn’t sound like he’s looking to get out of town any time soon. At the same time, he stopped short of saying he wants to finish his career with the team that drafted him.”

If the Jets don’t clean up their acts soon and start winning they could eventually lose one of their best players.