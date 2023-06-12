‘Athletic’ $24 Million Veteran ‘Flashed’ During Jets Practice

One of the New York Jets veterans has been making his presence felt at practice.

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg highlighted tight end CJ Uzomah as someone that “flashed” throughout OTAs.

“I want to talk about a veteran. I think CJ Uzomah kind of flashed this spring,” Greenberg explained in a video posted on Monday, June 12. “Tyler Conklin was out for a majority of the spring, at least the OTA portion, and I think the tight-end production which was good last year might reach a new level with Aaron Rodgers this upcoming season.”

.@EGreenbergJets said the player that ‘flashed’ to him at #Jets OTAs was veteran TE CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah), ‘I think the tight end production which was good last year might reach a new level w/ Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) this upcoming season’ 👀 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dP3uv7sIWc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 12, 2023

CJ Uzomah Is Due for a Big Bounceback With the Jets in 2023

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein described the 30-year-old as a “big, athletic body” coming out of Auburn.

Uzomah spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Although during the 2022 offseason the 6-foot-5, 271-pound tight end switched allegiances and signed with Gang Green.

He appeared in 15 games and made 13 starts during his first season with the Jets. Uzomah only caught 21 receptions for 232 yards and finished with two touchdowns.

A key contributing factor in the minuscule results is likely the revolving door at the quarterback position. Gang Green utilized four different passers throughout the 2022 season.

However, in 2023 there will be a dramatic facelift to the game’s most important position in New York.

That should increase the quality of the pass attempts and should lay a foundation of consistency for the offense.

False Alarm on Jets Injury During Practice

Uzomah appeared to hurt his leg during the final OTA practice on Friday, June 9.

Rodgers threw a pass toward Uzomah during a drill. The veteran tight end appeared to be favoring his left leg.

CJ Uzomah exits after appearing to hurt his leg in practice pic.twitter.com/usiUMK5B9u — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh typically speaks prior to practice so we didn’t get a formal update from the team. However, Connor Hughes of SNY provided an update on Saturday, June 10:

“Jets TE CJ Uzomah, who left practice with trainers yesterday after injuring his leg, didn’t return for precautionary reasons. No worries for the start of training camp, per sources.”