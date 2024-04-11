Former Jets Tight End Signing With Eagles: Report

The New York Jets decided to go in a different direction this offseason at tight end, but former veteran CJ Uzomah has found a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted to X on April 11 that Uzomah was signing a one-year deal with the Eagles.

According to Rapoport, Uzomah flew to Philadelphia in order to take a physical prior to agreeing to a contract with the Eagles. After weeks of waiting since the start of free agency, Uzomah has finally found his next team.

The Eagles are looking for some competition behind Dallas Goedert on the depth chart, and now Uzomah will have a chance to compete for the TE2 spot in Philly.

CJ Uzomah Was a Late Bloomer in the NFL

It took some time for Uzomah to find his footing at the NFL level. However, once he did, he was able to cash in.

Uzomah was a 4-star athlete coming out of high school in Georgia back in 2011. His offers included elite programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson, but Uzomah chose to play for the Auburn Tigers instead.

During his time at Auburn, Uzomah was known more for his blocking than his pass-catching ability. Despite the lack of production, he still did enough in the pre-draft process to get selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tyler Eifert was the starting tight end ahead of Uzomah for the start of his career. It wasn’t until 2018 when he was able to become a full-time starter, but it wasn’t until 2021 when he finally had his breakout season. He played a key part in Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

That breakout season helped Uzomah cash in during free agency. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets before the 2022 season, but was unable to replicate that 2021 production in New York.

The Jets parted ways with Uzomah back in March. Now, the 31-year-old will have the chance to have an impact in Philadelphia in 2024.

Brock Bowers Could Be New York’s Next Tight End

With Uzomah gone, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert headline New York’s tight end room. That could change soon, however, with the Jets potentially drafting Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers has been the most popular pick in mock drafts in recent weeks. He was a three-time All-American at Georgia, and his playmaking ability has drawn comparisons to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

The Jets are showing plenty of interest in Bowers. They even attended his private pre-draft workout just weeks prior to the draft. Meanwhile, star cornerback Sauce Gardner is posting highlights of Bowers to Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers could use a weapon like Bowers in the middle of the field. It would give the Jets quarterback a safety outlet while taking some of the pressure off of wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

None of this guarantees that Bowers will be the pick for the Jets. However, the signs are all pointing to the Georgia tight end playing for the Jets in 2024.