Jets Projected to Replace CJ Uzomah With Rival TE on $12 Million Deal

The New York Jets are going to make some changes to the roster this offseason.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus listed the green and white as a top landing spot for New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

“The New York Jets look like they’ll move on from tight end C.J. Uzomah this offseason, and this represents a one-for-one swap with Henry joining Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert,” Spielberger explained. “New York had by far the worst red-zone touchdown rate in the NFL in 2023, and while Aaron Rodgers will go a long way toward fixing that, he gets a big-bodied target here for money downs.”

PFF projects that Henry will sign a two-year deal for $12.25 million in free agency this offseason. That $6.13 million annual salary would place him No. 20 among the highest-paid tight ends in football, per Over The Cap.

Out With the Old and in With the New for the Jets in 2024

The green and white are expected to cut ties with Uzomah this offseason. He is heading into the final year of his $24 million contract. Although the Jets have an out in his deal this offseason.

If Gang Green cut Uzomah, they would save around $5.3 million in cap space. The team would also have to eat a $5.9 million dead cap charge.

The Jets would then have a void at tight end with only Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert left of note on the roster.

Henry, 29, has been an incredibly reliable presence since he entered the league back in 2016. During that period, Henry has registered 329 catches for 3,853 receiving yards and has hauled in 38 touchdowns.

After flopping on Uzomah, the Jets will be looking for a safe free agent to sign. Spielberger called Henry a “high-floor veteran” who has been described as a “known commodity.”

Hurt the Patriots and Help the Jets Simultaneously

If the Jets move on from Uzomah, they could use a tight end to replace him. There is logic to this move happening from that perspective. However, the cherry on top is skunking a rival simultaneously while filling a void.

Henry has been a Jet killer during his run in the AFC East over the last three seasons. The Jets could help themselves by adding him to the team and directly weakening a rival in the division.

Conklin is heading into the last year of his deal in 2024. Ruckert is already halfway through his rookie contract. Conklin has been a fun player for the Jets and Rodgers can likely unlock a new level from him in 2024. Ruckert has shown glimpses but nothing concrete to tell you he can be a bonafide starter in the NFL.

This Henry move would help provide Rodgers with another reliable pass catcher and provide some more depth at the position.

The money he is projected to receive isn’t crazy for the kind of player he is. However, it would be a little rich for the Jets to invest that kind of dough considering the other team needs this offseason.

Gang Green has work to do on the offensive line, backup quarterback, wide receiver, and we haven’t even gotten to the defensive side of the ball yet. Henry would be a fun addition, but his contract demands might prove to be too costly.