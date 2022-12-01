Jets Veteran Delivers ‘Holy S***’ Performance in Viral Clip

This offseason the New York Jets flirted with the idea of replacing veteran center Connor McGovern.

There was some free-agency speculation and some rumblings during the 2022 NFL draft that they could go in a different direction. Ultimately they stood pat and brought back the veteran for one more trip around the sun.

11 games into the 2022 season it appears the Jets made the right decision.

Jets’ Connor McGovern Was Cooking vs. Bears

Ben Fennell who works for NFL Network highlighted McGovern’s performance versus the Chicago Bears over the weekend.

He said “holy s***” the Jets’ big man was “COOKING” and included a 33-second highlight reel of four different plays where he dominated.

Holy shit was Connor McGovern COOKIN' vs CHI yesterday… @BrandonThornNFL @MitchSchwartz71 Here's a few different ways he blocked the playside 1T in the wide zone scheme Jets/Vikings game is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8LvIM5MDLw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 28, 2022

The Jets won the game 31-10 and were able to impose their will in the run game.

Gang Green toted the rock 32 times and finished with 158 yards rushing. That was a healthy average of 4.9 rushing yards per clip, per ESPN.

McGovern by all accounts is having a career season at the ripe age of 29.

Pro Football Focus has given him sterling grades throughout the 2022 campaign for his performance to date:

73.1 overall grade

73.3 pass block grade

72.7 run block grade

Connor McGovern Deserves a Juicy Jets Pay Raise

McGovern is in the midst of the final year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

On the Badlands podcast, analyst Connor Rogers said McGovern has played so well that he has become a “priority” guy to re-sign:

“[He] had a great game, he really did. McGovern has absolutely made the case that he could be a priority guy to re-sign in the offseason. Because it gives you continuity in the middle of the field. When the talent on the offensive line has improved around him, he has gotten better.”

.@ConnorJRogers said #Jets C Connor McGovern (@McGovenator60) ‘has absolutely made the case that he could be a priority guy to re-sign in offseason’ based on his stellar play + @JCaporoso: ‘after 1.5 years of criticism [from us] he’s been great this year’: 🎙 Badlands #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/xG02fgsYhz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 1, 2022

Jets fans have wanted to replace McGovern for years. They have dreamt up a variety of scenarios on how the team could replace him.

However the results can’t be denied this season, McGovern has been spectacular in 2022 and deserves his rose petals.

While he may never be considered the best center in the NFL, the Jets don’t need him to be that. McGovern has proven to be a steadying force in the middle despite what might be going on around him.

With the musical chairs on the offensive line this season due to a myriad of injuries, McGovern has been steady and reliable. That is a calling card he has carried with him since joining the Jets back during the 2020 offseason.

He will be 30 heading into the 2023 season but there is strong reason to believe that McGovern still has a lot of good football left in him for the foreseeable future.

The Jets could re-sign him this offseason on another reasonable two to a three-year deal to lock in their present and immediate future.

Then in the 2023 or 2024 NFL draft select a center of the future to learn behind him. As soon as McGovern starts to ponder retirement or shows signs of regression you can smoothly transition to the next guy.