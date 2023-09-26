Jets Trade Pitch Adds New Cowboys QB as Zach Wilson Replacement Option

The New York Jets could look to the trade market to find a suitable replacement option for Zach Wilson.

Matt O’Leary joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday September 25 and pitched a potential deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

“What about Cooper Rush? The Dallas Cowboys just traded for Trey Lance. If there is someone on the trade market that could be had, I feel like Cooper Rush would be one.”

Rush Could Be the Perfect Solution for the Jets

Mike Florio appeared on the Sunday Night Football broadcast to discuss the Gang Green quarterback situation and their potential options.

“Plenty of Jets fans won’t like to hear this including some in this studio but there is really nothing the Jets can do at this point,” Florio explained. “There is no free agent starter that they could sign and plug in. They recognize that they don’t have the draft capital to go out and trade for a starter from some other team and anyone that has a backup No. 1 needs the backup and No. 2 if they have an extra they are going to want a premium that the Jets aren’t able to give.”

What can the Jets do at QB? Not much. pic.twitter.com/3k3jc4FnDW — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 25, 2023

One team in theory that would have an extra is the Cowboys.

Dallas has three passers on its 53-man roster: Dak Prescott, Lance, and Rush. This season Rush has served as QB2 and Lance has been the developmental QB3 who has been inactive on gamedays.

When the Cowboys gave up a future fourth round pick to acquire Lance, the plan was for him to eventually be the QB2 and be the emergency guy if Prescott were to ever get hurt. Trading Rush would accelerate those plans, but the Jets could make it worthwhile for Dallas.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said on Thursday September 21 that “he knows” that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been “working the phones” in regards to adding another quarterback to this roster.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said "he knows" that #Jets GM Joe Douglas has been "working the phones" as it pertains to adding a new QB. This quote was from Thursday & those talks have likely only intensified. 📻 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/pP9Y4bgD9T — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 25, 2023

Rush Is a Guy That Can Step in for the Jets

Rush is 29 years of age, and he will turn 30 during the 2023 season.

He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. He spent his first three seasons with the Cowboys, had a cup of coffee with the Giants, and then returned back to America’s Team.

In his six seasons in the league, Rush has been called upon on multiple occasions to run the show due to injury. He has a 5-1 record as a starting quarterback during those opportunities.

The former Central Michigan product has thrown for 1,475 passing yards, has an 8 touchdown to 4 interception ratio, and has completed 58.7 percent of his passes.

There is no guarantee that adding Rush to the mix will immediately make the Jets playoff contenders, but it has to be better than what Wilson has shown thus far during his career.

Rush is one of the most realistic options in the trade market for the Jets because the Cowboys have multiple quarterbacks and can afford to move one of them. Rush is under contract through the 2024 season on a two-year deal for $5 million.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday September 25 that the former BYU product is the “unquestioned starter”, but those words won’t last very long if Wilson continues to struggle on the football field.