Insider Raises Questions About Jets Veteran’s Absence From OTAs

Corey Davis was noticeably absent from the majority of New York Jets OTAs this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted that he opted to remain home for family reasons. However, he also believes that his contract situation “could be a factor as well.”

Robert Saleh Addresses Corey Davis’ Absence at Jets Practice

“I believe they’re having another child, so I don’t think you guys will see him here,” head coach Robert Saleh explained Davis’ absence on May 31.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wasn’t concerned when asked about Davis’ absence on “The Can’t-Wait Podcast.” He pointed to Davis’ attendance earlier in the offseason at some of the other Jets programs.

The former Western Michigan product is entering the final year of his $37.5 million contract in 2023.

Davis is owed a $10.5 million salary but the original structure of the deal allowed an opt-out for the Jets in 2023.

Saleh seemingly confirmed that they’ve had “talks with Corey” regarding his contract situation. Gang Green wants Davis back, but not at his current price tag.

Rich Cimini of ESPN predicted that a pay cut is “coming for sure” at some point on “The Jake Asman Show.”

