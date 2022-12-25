Jets $37 Million Starter in Danger of Being Cut, Says Insider

The New York Jets could be set to move on from one of their big free-agent additions from a few years ago.

ESPN Insider Rich Cimini revealed on the Flight Deck Podcast that the Jets could be looking to release veteran wide receiver Corey Davis this offseason.

“They [the Jets] can do some stuff to create cap room. Corey Davis could be a potential cap casualty.”

Corey Davis Isn’t Likely Going to Be on Jets in 2023

Play

The Jets playoff hopes are still alive thanks to a CHRISTMAS miracle! Boy Green hops on during the #Christmas holiday to update #Jets fans on the team's playoff chances with 2 weeks to go in the regular season! WE ARE STILL ALIVE AND WELL BABY! 2022-12-26T04:00:22Z

NFL analyst Will Parkinson shared a similar sentiment on the Badlands podcast over the weekend:

“It might be best for Corey Davis to go somewhere else. From a durability perspective, it’s hard to pay Davis. Adam Caplan joined my show back in training camp and said if Davis doesn’t have a big year he is getting cut.”

One of the reasons the Jets signed Davis in the first place to a three-year deal for over $37 million back in 2021 was because of his durability. He only missed eight games in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

That injury luck didn’t travel with him to New York. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Davis has missed 12 out of 32 possible games in two seasons with Gang Green. On top of those missed contests, Davis has had to leave early on three other occasions.

If the Jets decided to cut bait this offseason they could save over $9 million in cap space with a minimal dead cap hit ($666,668).

Corey Davis Isn’t Worth the Trouble for Jets

Not only is Davis’ lack of availability on the field tough to deal with, but his inconsistency in catching the football has been incredibly frustrating.

Throughout the season he has hauled in monster receptions in key moments. However more times than not he has sprinkled in several inexcusable drops that have stunted drives and have raised questions about his future on the team.

In the grand scheme of things his $11.1 million cap hit for 2022 isn’t egregious for a solid No. 2 wide receiver. So there could be a path to the team keeping him at a reduced salary but perhaps with a higher guarantee. There is also an outside shot they could try to negotiate a small extension to reduce his overall cap number.

The main problem is the Jets don’t have as much cap space as they have had in the past.

According to Spotrac, Gang Green has just over $15 million in cap space available right now which is the middle of the pack in the NFL (ranks 15th).

That is going to force the team to make some tough business decisions with several key pieces on the roster including Davis.

Garrett Wilson has proven to be the true No. 1 wide receiver on the team and Elijah Moore is certainly capable of being at the very least a solid No. 2.

That level of depth clearly makes Davis expendable heading into the last year of his contract this offseason.

In two seasons the former Western Michigan product has hauled in 62 catches for 966 receiving yards and six touchdowns.