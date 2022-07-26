The New York Jets have done some roster shuffling ahead of training camp.

They officially announced the flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, July 26 as veterans were reporting:

We've signed QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis and OL Isaiah Williams. We've released WR DJ Montgomery, CB Craig James and OL Dru Samia. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2022

A Cruel World

Play

Jets Camp Chatter w/ Will Parkinson: signings, health updates, & previews Boy Green is joined by NFL Analyst & Badlands contributor Will Parkinson to recap an eventful New York Jets training camp reporting day! – Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, & CJ Uzomah are off the PUP list! – Reactions to players reporting! – Some new players signed & some others were dumped!

You will notice one of the players they released is the same player they signed back on Thursday, July 21.

The Jets dumped former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James in a corresponding roster move after adding several new players to the fold.

We’ve signed CB Craig James and placed five players on the physically unable to perform list. 📰 https://t.co/kCKc11242v pic.twitter.com/NL4mUsCDOb — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2022

James was projected to slide in that fourth or fifth cornerback spot on the depth chart. He was also supposed to be a key piece to the puzzle on special teams.

The addition raised serious concerns for the future of cornerback, special teamer, and team captain Justin Hardee. Although it seems like all of that was misplaced fear at least for the time being.

Unfortunately, James never got the chance to compete and it was due to a “non-football” injury designation according to the NFL’s transaction report.

The NFL is a cutthroat business and there is going to be a ton of roster shuffling over the coming weeks.

Add a Camp Arm

Play

Video Video related to jets cut promising defender days after signing him 2022-07-26T20:35:45-04:00

After hosting former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler for the second time in six months, the Jets officially added him to their rotation ahead of camp.

That now provides four quarterbacks for the green and white with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Streveler all battling it out.

Wilson will be QB1, Flacco is likely pegged in as QB2, and White is the developmental project passer. Streveler is likely just a camp arm, but he will have a chance to impress and maybe steal a spot on the practice squad.

Although if White is moved due to an injury to another quarterback in the league, perhaps Streveler could then rise up one more notch in the hierarchy.

The Jets also officially announced the signing of former USFL standout Rashard Davis and the re-signing of offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

Davis is a talented return specialist who can provide some nice depth behind Braxton Berrios. Williams will bring some needed beef to the interior of the offensive line.

In a series of corresponding roster moves the Jets also dumped James (non-football designation) and offensive lineman Dru Samia (failed physical).

Although the biggest name that was let go is wide receiver DJ Montgomery who had been attending a variety of the offseason workouts hosted by Zach Wilson.

Although it was always going to be a long shot to make the roster with all of the other talents at the position.

At least by releasing him now at the beginning of camp, Montgomery will have a much better chance of catching on somewhere else ahead of the season versus being let go in the middle of the preseason.

