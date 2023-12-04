Dalvin Cook Fires off Message After Jets Loss to Falcons

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has seen enough.

Following the Week 13 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Cook delivered a very blunt message about his immediate plans.

“I think we have to figure something out,” Cook exclaimed. “Me personally, I’m just going to go back and work my ass off come Monday.”

Cook Is Ready for More Opps With the Jets

Early in the season, it didn’t look like Cook was fully healed from offseason shoulder surgery.

However, that hasn’t been the case over the last batch of weeks. The former Florida State product looks rejuvenated and seems to have his sea legs under him.

In this game against the Falcons, Cook finished with nine carries for 35 rushing yards. That is the most rushing attempts he has had in a single game since back in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Cook seemed ready for a big day with the Jets until he fumbled the ball with 13:11 remaining in the second quarter. Atlanta took over at the Jets’ 47-yard line and they ended up turning that fumble into the only touchdown scored on the day.

“It [the fumble] was very disappointing because it was like one of those Madden fumbles where I thought I was down, but I feel great and I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to put it on the line for the guys. I feel great,” Cook said confidently.

Cook said one of the most frustrating parts about the offensive ineptitude this season is that he feels like they as a team are having great practices, but it just isn’t translating to the field on Sundays.

Cook Addresses His Future With the Jets

Cook told Rich Cimini of ESPN that he doesn’t regret his decision to sign with the Jets this offseason. He also confirmed that “he wasn’t hoping” to be dealt ahead of the October NFL trade deadline.

There has been outside speculation that Cook could request his release from the team so he could go chase a Super Bowl ring with a contender. Zach Ertz did exactly that to get away from the Arizona Cardinals so he could join a top team.

However, Cook told Cimini that won’t be happening.

“He said he won’t ask for his release because his family is settled in New Jersey. Basically, he’s just going to ride it out,” Cimini explained.

The Jets have been underutilizing Cook all season. He has only had double digit carries once this season.

“Honestly, I feel like if you put my tape on, I proved myself in this league,” Cook told Cimini. “I don’t go beg for carries. I feel like I was brought here for a reason.”

This game log is unbelievable for #Jets RB Breece Hall over the last 7 games: vs #Falcons: 13 carries for 16 yards

vs #Dolphins: 7 carries for 25 yards

at #Bills: 10 carries for 23 yards

at #Raiders: 13 carries for 28 yards

vs #Chargers: 16 carries for 50 yards

at #Giants: 12… pic.twitter.com/SlljFr4Uh2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 4, 2023

Breece Hall is struggling to produce this season. The numbers are stark over the last seven games. Is it all his fault? No, but the stats are the stats.

Cook appears to have more burst and the Jets need to ride whatever is working. Hall is still an important part of this team long-term, but in the short term the Jets need to ride the hot hand.