Ex-Jets RB Dalvin Cook Quickly Signs With Super Bowl Contender

That didn’t take very long.

Former New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens “for the playoffs”, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency @LAASportsEnt The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/U5oeNgYiDd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024

Cook will start on the Ravens’ practice squad, per NFL Insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Cook Gets Everything He Wanted From Jets and Ravens

The Jets officially announced they had parted ways with Cook on Wednesday, January 3. He went unclaimed on waivers and was free to sign with any NFL team of his choosing.

Cook wanted to be financially compensated at the proper value and chase an elusive Super Bowl ring when he became a free agent this offseason.

New York ended up paying the former Florida State product $6.8 million this season. After mutually parting ways with the Jets, Cook has a legitimate shot with a playoff contender in Baltimore.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

According to Vegas Insider, the Ravens have the second-best odds of winning Super Bowl 58.

Social Media Is Split on How Cook Will Perform With Ravens

Head coach Robert Saleh said the Cook-Jets pairing didn’t work out how anyone hoped in 2023.

That might be the understatement of the year.

Cook had a career-worst season in nearly every major statistical category. That includes but isn’t limited to rushing attempts, rushing yards, yards per attempt, and rushing touchdowns.

A Jets fan quote-tweeted those stats and sarcastically wished Cook, “good luck.”

The Jet Press made a Le’Veon Bell joke when projecting Dalvin Cook’s impact on the Ravens in 2024.

Dalvin Cook on the Ravens in 2024 pic.twitter.com/IlSpWMpeUf — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 4, 2024

Sarah Ellison said the Ravens are, “LOADING UP at the running back position” with the Cook addition. She added that you, “Can never have too many horses. Get ready.”

EDC is reportedly LOADING UP at the running back position with Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook as the Ravens head into the playoffs. Can never have too many horses. Get ready. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 4, 2024

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic said, “Ravens can evaluate Cook over the next two weeks and he’ll become an option for their playoff opener in the divisional round.”

Veteran RB Dalvin Cook will sign with the Ravens practice squad, per sources. @AdamSchefter first reported that Cook is signing with Ravens.

Ravens can evaluate Cook over the next two weeks and he'll become an option for their playoff opener in the divisional round. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 4, 2024

Cook took to social media to break the silence on him taking his talents to Baltimore. He posted a photo with new teammate Zay Flowers with a purple heart and crossed fingers emoji.

The Dallas Cowboys were another team that considered adding Cook when the Jets let him go earlier this week. Calvin Watkins said America’s Team had “internal discussions” about signing him, “but like most teams [they] didn’t want to pay what was left on his 2023 salary. So he goes to Baltimore.”

It is important to note that a team only would have been responsible for the rest of his salary in 2023 if he was claimed off of waivers. Since he cleared waivers, Cook was allowed to negotiate a brand new deal with a new NFL team.

Cowboys had internal discussions about Dalvin Cook but like most teams didn’t want to pay what was left on his 2023 salary. So he goes to Baltimore. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 4, 2024

Prior to joining the Jets, Cook had rushed for at least 1,100 yards in three consecutive seasons. Did he suddenly lose his ability to play football the moment he signed with the Jets? Or did the team misuse him? Or perhaps was he the product of one of the worst offenses in NFL history.

If Cook gets on the field for the Ravens we should be able to find out the answer to that question.