Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With $7 Million Signing Ahead of Patriots Finale

The New York Jets are moving on.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on X previously Twitter that Gang Green has “mutually agreed to part ways” with veteran running back Dalvin Cook.

This will allow Cook an opportunity to play for a playoff team his agency explained to Pelissero on Tuesday, January 2.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/fhIjZo5tNw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

Cook signed a one-year deal for $7 million to join the Jets this offseason. That included $5.8 million in total guarantees.

The Cook Experiment Failed Miserably for the Jets

The Jets went all in and lost.

Gang Green viewed the Cook signing as a luxury — a cherry on top of an Aaron Rodgers sundae that seemed destined for a playoff run.

In theory, his presence was supposed to allow the Jets to slow play the return of Breece Hall from a torn ACL. When Hall eventually returned to full strength later in the season he was supposed to assume the 1A role to Cook’s 1B.

“The whole plan changed in New York after Aaron Rodgers got hurt on the fourth snap of the season,” Pelissero said. “Dalvin Cook got the highest payday of any RB last offseason and still has a chance to chase a Super Bowl.”

Cook toted the rock 67 times, the lowest mark of his career, for 214 rushing yards. He averaged 3.2 a clip, also the lowest mark of his career. The former Florida State product also caught 15 receptions for an additional 78 yards. He didn’t score a single touchdown with the Jets in 2023.

Over the last two games, Cook didn’t even get on the field for the Jets. With one contest left in the 2023 regular season, both sides decided to rip off the band-aid.

“The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl,” Pelissero added.

Social Media Reacts to Stunning Jets Decision With Cook

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team explained that Cook will now “go on waivers and could sign with a playoff contender if he clears.”

The #Jets have released RB Dalvin Cook, per @LAASportsEnt. He'll go on waivers, and could sign with a playoff contender if he clears. pic.twitter.com/iL8dpO1hZU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2024

The chances of him being claimed increased because he restructured his deal to “forfeit remaining guarantees”, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dalvin Cook is restructuring his deal to forfeit remaining guarantees, per source. https://t.co/fv9atmRnmh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY criticized the Jets for how they used their cap space this past offseason.

“The money the Jets used on Dalvin Cook could have been spent on a backup QB or OL depth. Both would have contributed more than Cook did,” Hughes said. “Will say this: I don’t think Cook is washed. He showed burst last few games he played. NYJ didn’t have role for him.”

The money the #Jets used on Dalvin Cook could have been spent on a backup QB or OL depth. Both would have contributed more than Cook did. Will say this: I don’t think Cook is washed. He showed burst last few games he played. #NYJ didn’t have role for him. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2024

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said this Cook-Jets signing, “Will go down as one of Joe Douglas’ worst moves.”

The #Jets are parting ways with RB Dalvin Cook, per @TomPelissero. The Jets gave him 1-year, $5.8 million guaranteed and then barely played him. Will go down as one of Joe Douglas' worst moves. His Jets career ends with 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that the Jets ended up paying Cook, “a total of $6.7 million. That breaks down to $81,426 per ‘touch’ (67 rushes + 15 catches). Another free agent signing that didn’t work out.”

The Jets paid Dalvin Cook a total of $6.7 million. That breaks down to $81,426 per "touch" (67 rushes + 15 catches). Another free-agent signing that didn't work out. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 2, 2024

Meirov added on X previously Twitter that Cook’s longest carry with the Jets this season went for “14 yards.”

The Jets shifted from Dalvin Cook in recent weeks and have rolled with Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda. Cook's longest carry with the Jets was 14 yards. https://t.co/smN7nuTsgW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2024

Over the last four seasons, Cook’s rushing yards over expectation per carry exponentially decreased. He went from +0.6 to +0.2 to -0.1 to -1.2 per Seth Walder of ESPN.