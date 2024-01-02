Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With $7 Million Signing Ahead of Patriots Finale

The New York Jets are moving on.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on X previously Twitter that Gang Green has “mutually agreed to part ways” with veteran running back Dalvin Cook.
This will allow Cook an opportunity to play for a playoff team his agency explained to Pelissero on Tuesday, January 2.
Cook signed a one-year deal for $7 million to join the Jets this offseason. That included $5.8 million in total guarantees.
The Cook Experiment Failed Miserably for the Jets
The Jets went all in and lost.
Gang Green viewed the Cook signing as a luxury — a cherry on top of an Aaron Rodgers sundae that seemed destined for a playoff run.
In theory, his presence was supposed to allow the Jets to slow play the return of Breece Hall from a torn ACL. When Hall eventually returned to full strength later in the season he was supposed to assume the 1A role to Cook’s 1B.
“The whole plan changed in New York after Aaron Rodgers got hurt on the fourth snap of the season,” Pelissero said. “Dalvin Cook got the highest payday of any RB last offseason and still has a chance to chase a Super Bowl.”
Cook toted the rock 67 times, the lowest mark of his career, for 214 rushing yards. He averaged 3.2 a clip, also the lowest mark of his career. The former Florida State product also caught 15 receptions for an additional 78 yards. He didn’t score a single touchdown with the Jets in 2023.
Over the last two games, Cook didn’t even get on the field for the Jets. With one contest left in the 2023 regular season, both sides decided to rip off the band-aid.
“The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl,” Pelissero added.
Social Media Reacts to Stunning Jets Decision With Cook
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team explained that Cook will now “go on waivers and could sign with a playoff contender if he clears.”
The chances of him being claimed increased because he restructured his deal to “forfeit remaining guarantees”, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Connor Hughes of SNY criticized the Jets for how they used their cap space this past offseason.
“The money the Jets used on Dalvin Cook could have been spent on a backup QB or OL depth. Both would have contributed more than Cook did,” Hughes said. “Will say this: I don’t think Cook is washed. He showed burst last few games he played. NYJ didn’t have role for him.”
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said this Cook-Jets signing, “Will go down as one of Joe Douglas’ worst moves.”
Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that the Jets ended up paying Cook, “a total of $6.7 million. That breaks down to $81,426 per ‘touch’ (67 rushes + 15 catches). Another free agent signing that didn’t work out.”
Meirov added on X previously Twitter that Cook’s longest carry with the Jets this season went for “14 yards.”
Over the last four seasons, Cook’s rushing yards over expectation per carry exponentially decreased. He went from +0.6 to +0.2 to -0.1 to -1.2 per Seth Walder of ESPN.