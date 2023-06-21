Aggressive Jets Trade Proposal Delivers 3-Time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets might not be done adding star talent to its roster ahead of 2023.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report evaluated the top potential trade packages for Minnesota Vikings pass rusher, Danielle Hunter. One of the teams that cracked the list was the green and white.

New York Jets receive: defensive lineman Danielle Hunter

Minneosta Vikings receive: a 2024 third-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick

Jets Willing to Be Aggressive to Win a Super Bowl in 2023

Davenport described the Jets as an “aggressive” team this offseason.

“The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers indicates that they are tired of being a tomato can. This is a team that wants to compete in the AFC in 2023,” he said in an article posted on Tuesday, June 13.

Dianna Russini of ESPN told “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg on Wednesday, June 21 that the Jets will “explore everything, that’s the point they’re at, they’re all in.”

Due to the acquisition of Rodgers this offseason by the Jets, they don’t have their top draft picks to utilize in 2024.

New York sent a conditional 2024 second-rounder that could become a first-rounder to the Green Bay Packers if A-Rod plays 65 percent of the offensive snaps. That means both of those picks are considered frozen assets and can’t be used in any other trades.

This means if the Jets want to pull off any big-time trades this offseason they’ll have to get creative like they did in this proposed deal with the Vikings.

Hunter Could Provide the Jets With a Higher Ceiling Pass Rusher

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic confirmed on Tuesday, June 20 that the Jets have received trade calls regarding defensive lineman Bryce Huff.

He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the 2022 season in part because of his physical limitations. Huff stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds. He has struggled against the run and registered a 64.9 run defense grade last year.

On the other side of the coin, Hunter is taller at 6-foot-5 and slightly heavier at 263 pounds. The former LSU product also fared better against the run per PFF (73.7 grade).

Although the true reason the Jets would be bringing Hunter in is to go hunt opposing quarterbacks.

In his seven seasons in the pros, Hunter has recorded 71 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and over 112 quarterback hits.

The moment he arrives at the Jets’ facilities he would instantly become the most decorated pass rusher on the roster and the best one they’ve had in quite some time.

He is entering the final year of his $72 million contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. If the Jets decided to make a deal they’d have to make a decision.

They could let Hunter play out the final year of his deal in 2023 and decide next offseason. Gang Green would hold the franchise tag in its back pocket as a potential last resort tool to prevent the big man from hitting the open market.

Or they could simply extend him as part of the language of a trade. However, that could potentially ruffle some feathers with homegrown talent Quinnen Williams who is seeking his own long-term deal this offseason.

It will be complicated to figure out the contract situation, but the benefits outweigh the risks. Hunter’s presence would open up more things for Willaims and vice-versa. If the Jets are hellbent on making a Super Bowl run, the acquisition of Hunter could bring them one step closer.