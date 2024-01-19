Jets Predicted to Pull off Blockbuster $140 Million Trade: Analyst

The New York Jets could start the new league year with a bang.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” shared a bold prediction for the upcoming offseason.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders receive: a 2024 third-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick

Adams still has three more years left on his $140 million contract with the Raiders.

Adams still has three more years left on his $140 million contract with the Raiders.

Jets Would Be Paying an Exorbitant Price but for a Great Benefit

Gang Green potentially giving up three draft choices for a 31-year-old receiver would be a bold move Cotton. However, the famous phrase you get what you pay for comes into play.

Adams even in what has been characterized as a down year in 2023 would rank among the best in Jets single-season history. He finished with 103 receptions for 1,144 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

Those figures would place Adams second in catches, No. 12 in yards, and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions in Gang Green’s single-season franchise history.

Before this down year involving multiple starting quarterbacks, a head coach firing, and plenty of drama — Adams was on a tear.

Over a three-season period, the six-time Pro Bowler was in the midst of the best stretch of his career. He racked up 338 catches for 4,443 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

In addition to his Pro Bowl nominations, Adams was selected as a first-team All-Pro on three different occasions.

Caporoso Delivers an Additional Jets Bold Prediction

Not only did the “Badlands” Jets analyst predict a trade but he also shared some statistical milestones for comparison’s sake.

In this scenario, Adams would become a Jets teammate of Garrett Wilson. Caporoso predicted that the dynamic duo would put up numbers mirroring the record-breaking 2015 season for the Jets on offense.

That year the Jets boasted two dynamic receivers that each went over the 1,000-yard plateau.

Brandon Marshall set the Jets’ single-season franchise records for receptions (109), yards (1,502), and receiving touchdowns (14) that season.

Eric Decker served as the Robin to Marshall’s Batman. He finished with 1,027 yards receiving, 80 catches, and 12 touchdowns.

One of the larger points of emphasis for Jets general manager Joe Douglas this offseason is getting more help for Wilson on offense.

Douglas confessed to the media that there is, “always a sense of urgency.” Wilson was someone who expressed frustration very openly with how the 2023 season unfolded.

Douglas said when he hears stuff like that from his players, “It just makes me say, I’ve got to do more to help. Help this offseason. That wideout room. That O-Line. I need to do more.”

Douglas said when he hears stuff like that from his players, "It just makes me say, I've got to do more to help. Help this offseason. That wideout room. That O-Line. I need to do more."

One way Douglas could help Wilson is by getting him a legitimate running mate at the wide receiver position. This past season, the Jets struggled in that department.

A singular player didn’t step up to the plate and pose a threat opposite of Wilson. That allowed opposing defenses to hone in on Wilson and force other members of the Jets offense to beat them.

Adams paired with Wilson would force defenses to pick their poison on a play-to-play basis. Defenses don’t have enough players to double both of them on every play, which means there should always be a matchup that the offense can take advantage of.