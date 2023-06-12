‘Days Are Numbered’ for Jets Draft Pick, Not Expected to Make Final Roster

We have now officially entered the true lull of the NFL offseason.

The New York Jets are going to have 40-plus days between its last practice and the start of training camp in the middle of July. Although just because things are slowing down on the calendar doesn’t mean we’re slowing down here on the site!

Our two experts, Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller, dive through the latest rumors and projections in our weekly mailbag segment.

Jets Overreactions and Mandatory Minicamp Gets Cancelled

1. What is your biggest overreaction from Jets OTAs?

MO:

My biggest overreaction is probably that undrafted wide receiver Jason Brownlee is going to steal Denzel Mims’ roster spot at training camp (I’ve been known to overhype UDFAs in the past).

Mims was a no-show at the media portion of OTAs — and potentially the entire thing, although that was unclear. He also requested a trade last summer, which granted Elijah Moore an early exit this spring.

Brownlee on the other hand has shown up and turned heads. His most impressive grab was a one-hand snag from Zach Wilson, but the lanky wideout has already proven to me that he’s as good — or better — than Mims in a similar role.

we see you with the one-hander @Slideweezy 👀 pic.twitter.com/dRMNNMjSFE — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 9, 2023

Boy Green:

Brownlee has been impressive for sure, but regardless of his development I strongly believe that Mims’ days are numbered with the Jets.

The writing is clearly on the wall, he isn’t going to make the Jets final roster.

Here are the wide receivers in my mind who are either locks or have strong chances to make the roster: Randall Cobb, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, and Mecole Hardman Jr. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for interpretation in my eyes.

2. Do you have any issues with the Jets canceling its mandatory minicamp this week?

MO:

No, not at all. I understand how it looks to some fans — as if the Jets aren’t taking things as seriously as a team like the Kansas City Chiefs that always seem to go the extra mile.

If the Jets weren’t playing the Hall of Fame game I’d even agree with you. They are playing in the Hall of Fame game, however, and for that reason it pays to do the extra week.

That’s how you get the players on your side as a coach, and you want them on your side when adversity hits.

Boy Green:

I absolutely do have issues, but all of them have to do with my job as a columnist and content creator. The three-day mandatory minicamp the Jets were set to participate in would’ve been completely open to the media.

With that now wiped away, we were robbed of storylines and juicy content for the offseason. So that is a bummer from that perspective.

With the Jets reporting a week early for training camp due to the Hall of Fame game, I’m totally cool with the early week off for the players. The Jets and Cleveland Browns (the other team involved in the HOF game) will have more content to share than the other 30 NFL teams because of that early report date for camp. So it’ll all come back around.

Jets Trade Ideas, Dalvin Cook Rumors, and Zach Wilson’s Future

Play

3. There are some intriguing pass rusher names potentially available in trade conversations (Chase Young and Danielle Hunter), should the Jets pursue either of these options? If it was up to you, which would you rather and why?

MO:

No. I wouldn’t understand a trade like that when you’re already committed to Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers as the veterans on the edge. The only way it might work is if the Jets decide they want to move JFM inside on early downs, but head coach Robert Saleh has never made any indication that they’d be willing to do that full-time.

Otherwise, the Jets are set at edge rusher barring major injury. Hell, they’re so set at the position that fans actually complained after the Will McDonald pick.

Before Saleh’s regime, fans would have NEVER raised an eyebrow if the Jets drafted a pass rusher. At the time of this article, they now have six certified beasts at defensive end, meaning three separate tidal waves of chaos.

Boy Green:

In the wise words of The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase “Everybody’s got a price” [insert cynical laughter]!

Washington doesn’t seem very committed to Young and the Vikings are looking to blow up the roster in this weird transitional phase. If either of them is available for relatively cheap, I’d investigate if I were the Jets.

These words will continue to be reiterated “all in” and that should be the driving force behind as many moves as possible.

4. If the Jets landed Dalvin Cook, which running back would you kick to the curb to open up a roster spot?

MO:

Honestly, I wouldn’t pursue Cook, but for the sake of the question I will offer a response.

I’d have an unofficial training camp battle between Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight, assuming rookie Israel Abanikanda lives up to his draft status. In the end, Knight probably goes — unless Carter struggles again as he did in 2022.

Boy Green:

I want Cook because that would provide great insurance for Breece Hall. However, we’ll have to see the apparent price tag.

Tom Pelissero reiterates what we've been reporting past several days: Dalvin Cook wants significant contract and is not taking 5 M… He's not jumping on anything in that range.. willing to wait awhile. That's why mutual interest with Fins, Cook isn't enough (yet). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 11, 2023

The Jets could afford the deal that Cook is seeking but to make that partnership work it’s going to require some love from both sides.

Gang Green should wait for the price tag to drop a bit and see if they can swoop in with a ring-chasing pitch.

5. What do you think the future holds for Zach Wilson?

MO:

I’ve always been a believer in Wilson’s talent as a passer. I’ve also always been a believer in needing a dual-threat QB in the modern day.

For those reasons, I have not given up on Wilson — whose obsessive personality makes him less likely to quit his career. If anyone is going to get the former second-overall selection up to snuff, it’s Aaron Rodgers and his favorite coach (Nathaniel Hackett).

Right now, I’ll say the future holds at least one more start as a Jet. That could be in 2023 if an injury occurs, or it could also be in 2024 or 2025.

Boy Green:

Well, the future holds a QB2 role in 2023. Beyond that? That ball is in Wilson’s court.

I strongly believe if he handles his new position on the team appropriately there is a path for him to be here for a while.

Being around Rodgers and Hackett can only help his development, what he does with it will be up to him. I’m really looking forward to seeing him get a ton of reps in the preseason because we know Rodgers won’t be eating into those.