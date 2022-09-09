Jets Predicted to Sell off ‘Dangerous’ Youngster to Highest Bidder

Wide receiver Denzel Mims officially requested a trade this offseason.
The New York Jets have been and are still willing to acquiesce to those demands if they can get back the proper price. So far it has been no dice for general manager Joe Douglas, but there is always tomorrow.
An insider recently predicted that a trade is going to happen sooner rather than later.
Denzel Mims Could Soon Be on the Move
The reason why a trade hasn’t come to fruition yet is a difference in price.
Connor Hughes of SNY says the Jets have been asking other NFL teams for a fourth-round draft choice.
However, Douglas admitted at his open availability that there wasn’t a team willing to go that far to make a deal happen.
So for now Mims remains a member of the Jets and that won’t change unless the asking price is met.
Rich Cimini of ESPN predicted that someone will be willing to meet that price eventually this season on the Flight Deck Podcast:
“Denzel Mims, I have a feeling he is going to be traded. I mean he is on the roster for now. If they can stay healthy into October and of course we come around the trading deadline which is November 2, I could see him going to Carolina. If a team gets desperate and loses a player I think they would offer a fourth-rounder. The Jets are looking for a fourth-rounder, so I think Mims goes if they can get that.”
Hughes confirmed that four teams have already called the Jets about a potential Mims trade:
- Carolina Panthers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Minnesota Vikings
Destined to Be Cryogenically Frozen
While Mims hasn’t delivered on a consistent basis in the NFL, there are still several teams that still see the talented player that came out of Baylor in 2020.
Lance Zierlein of NFL dot com described Mims as a boom versus bust player and that has been the tell-tale in the pros:
“If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous “Z” receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with.”
Right now that untapped potential will continue to lay dormant on the Jets roster.
The former Baylor product when asked for expectations heading into Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens replied that he’d probably be “inactive.”
That was the case throughout last season because he was buried on the depth chart combined with his lack of ability on special teams.
Unfortunately, that same pecking order still exists and Mims is going to be cryogenically frozen on the bench until further notice.
The only way that changes is if the Jets experience a rash of injuries to the receiving corps. That very possibility is why several fans have been clamoring on social media for the team to hold on to Mims as opposed to selling him off for peanuts.
