Wide receiver Denzel Mims officially requested a trade this offseason.

The New York Jets have been and are still willing to acquiesce to those demands if they can get back the proper price. So far it has been no dice for general manager Joe Douglas, but there is always tomorrow.

An insider recently predicted that a trade is going to happen sooner rather than later.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Denzel Mims Could Soon Be on the Move

Play

Video Video related to jets predicted to sell off ‘dangerous’ youngster to highest bidder 2022-09-09T06:00:14-04:00

The reason why a trade hasn’t come to fruition yet is a difference in price.

Connor Hughes of SNY says the Jets have been asking other NFL teams for a fourth-round draft choice.

However, Douglas admitted at his open availability that there wasn’t a team willing to go that far to make a deal happen.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed that they have ‘fielded calls’ for WR Denzel Mims but ‘nothing materialized’ + pushed back that Mims doesn’t want to be here instead ‘just wants to play’ + but reiterated that we have to do what’s best for the team: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/v3GZtwgyT5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2022

So for now Mims remains a member of the Jets and that won’t change unless the asking price is met.

Rich Cimini of ESPN predicted that someone will be willing to meet that price eventually this season on the Flight Deck Podcast:

“Denzel Mims, I have a feeling he is going to be traded. I mean he is on the roster for now. If they can stay healthy into October and of course we come around the trading deadline which is November 2, I could see him going to Carolina. If a team gets desperate and loses a player I think they would offer a fourth-rounder. The Jets are looking for a fourth-rounder, so I think Mims goes if they can get that.”

Hughes confirmed that four teams have already called the Jets about a potential Mims trade:

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings

Destined to Be Cryogenically Frozen

Play

Jets BLEW Zach Wilson situation & they have no one to blame but themselves Boy Green explains how the New York Jets blew the Zach Wilson injury situation & why they need to look in the mirror. Joe Flacco time? Also answering your live questions! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & support our sponsor for the program, Roshan Joshi: If are curious about real estate or… 2022-09-08T17:03:26Z

While Mims hasn’t delivered on a consistent basis in the NFL, there are still several teams that still see the talented player that came out of Baylor in 2020.

Lance Zierlein of NFL dot com described Mims as a boom versus bust player and that has been the tell-tale in the pros:

“If the route work and intensity catch up with his natural athletic ability, he could become a dangerous “Z” receiver in a vertical offense, but the floor might be lower than some teams are comfortable with.”

Right now that untapped potential will continue to lay dormant on the Jets roster.

The former Baylor product when asked for expectations heading into Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens replied that he’d probably be “inactive.”

Frustrated Denzel Mims wants chance to play with the starters, but he doesn't think he'll get it, says he’ll probably be “inactive” Week 1. #Jetshttps://t.co/SUjHzYhx2Z — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) September 1, 2022

That was the case throughout last season because he was buried on the depth chart combined with his lack of ability on special teams.

Unfortunately, that same pecking order still exists and Mims is going to be cryogenically frozen on the bench until further notice.

The only way that changes is if the Jets experience a rash of injuries to the receiving corps. That very possibility is why several fans have been clamoring on social media for the team to hold on to Mims as opposed to selling him off for peanuts.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets $37 Million Vet Predicted to Be ‘Circulating in Trade Rumors’