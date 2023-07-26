DJ Reed, Garrett Wilson Address Concerned Jets Fans on Social Media

It is seemingly impossible for New York Jets fans to enjoy a good thing.

A couple of highlight plays from training camp over the last week have earned high praise, but also some concern from Gang Green fans. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson addressed it on Thursday, July 20.

“As much as I appreciate y’all looking out for my health…. I believe in practicing how you play.”

As much as I appreciate y’all looking out for my health…. I believe in practicing how you play. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) July 21, 2023

This week, veteran cornerback DJ Reed had to speak out to the fans on Twitter for the same reason.

“I practice how I play but I appreciate the concerns lol.”

I practice how I play but I appreciate the concerns lol. — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) July 25, 2023

The Jets Plays in Question From Camp

*Cue the “Law & Order” theme song*

The first play in question came on the very first day of Jets training camp. Aaron Rodgers tossed a quick pass over to Wilson who then went to work against the defense.

G-Dub made several hard cuts and broke some tackles in a non-padded practice setting.

However, the top takeaway wasn’t wow that was impressive, it was more so concern from fans.

I would like for him to stop cutting so hard in practice — WW (@WlnstonWolf) July 20, 2023

One Twitter user said, “I would like for him to stop cutting so hard in practice.”

Day 1 of Jets camp GDubs has no bones or ligaments. Guy looks like a wind sock man in the windiest place in the world 😂 — briezzyyy00 (@Briezzyyy00) July 21, 2023

“Day 1 of Jets camp GDubs has no bones or ligaments. Guy looks like a wind sock man in the windiest place in the world,” another user said.

Came here to say the exact same thing — Jetsfan22 (@Jetsfan224) July 20, 2023

Another fan rushed to the comment section to say “the exact same thing” about Wilson cutting “so hard in practice.”

Someone tell GW it’s touch football right now 😂 — TBonezJonez (@TBonezJonez1) July 20, 2023

“Someone tell GW it’s touch football right now.”

Heyyy @GarrettWilson_V gonna need u to not make so many cuts in practice bro lol — Danny MarZ (@DMarZ45) July 20, 2023

“Heyyy @GarrettWilson_V gonna need u to not make so many cuts in practice bro lol”

Anyone else terrified watching Garrett 😬 wrap him in bubble wrap 😂 — Jason Mencke (@JasonMencke) July 20, 2023

“Anyone else terrified watching Garrett, wrap him in bubble wrap”

Reed Can Only Play at One Speed During Jets Practice

The second play in question came during a padded practice on Tuesday, July 25.

this @D7_Reed pass breakup is incredible 😲 pic.twitter.com/tuHTvc8V85 — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2023

Rodgers uncorked a long ball to his intended wideout Corey Davis, but Reed had other plans.

He made an incredibly athletic play jumping to make the crazy pass deflection. Reed got multiple feet up into the air to make the play then came crashing back down to the turf.

Hey @D7_Reed incredible PBU. But damn bruh, my heart dropped a bit when you came down. 😅😅 gotta love how the defense and offense is also taking every snap at 100%. — NY Jets Situation Report (@NYJets_SitRep) July 25, 2023

One Twitter user gave him props for the “incredible” pass deflection but said, “damn bruh, my heart dropped a bit when you came down.”

JUST DONT GET HURT! — JetCast (@JetCastPod) July 25, 2023

JetCast screamed in all capital letters, “JUST DONT GET HURT!”

My man acting like it’s the 4th quarter of the SB in week 1 of training camp. Practice how you play but please be careful — Brandon McAuley (@MackDraft) July 25, 2023

Another Twitter user said Reed was acting like it’s the “4th quarter of the [Super Bowl] in Week 1 of training camp. Practice how you play but please be careful.”

Take it easy out there my guy. — Bigg Moe (@MoeSauce__) July 26, 2023

“Take it easy out there my guy,” said one fan on Twitter.

Damn G lol we need you for the season — Queens Kid (@henny_things) July 25, 2023

“Damn G lol we need you for the season.”

Dont scare us now 🥹, need 1, 4, and 30 all healthy — Gang_Green24 (@Green24Gang) July 25, 2023

“Don’t scare us now, need 1, 4, and 30 all healthy.”

A social media user was referencing the three starting cornerbacks on the Jets roster: Sauce Gardner, the aforementioned Reed, and Michael Carter II.

On the surface the Jets fan’s concerns make sense. They have experienced incredible pain from unfortunate injuries at inopportune times.

However, it would be a disservice for these players to play at less than 100 percent in practice. You often practice how you play.

In my football playing experience, when you’re trying not to go 100 percent is usually when you get hurt the most out there.

You just have to let these players play the game of football and hope for the best. That’s all you can do.