Jets’ $33 Million Star Puts Madden on Blast: ‘This Ain’t Me’

The NFL Madden franchise’s newest video game will launch worldwide on August 18, 2023.

However, they might have a few things to fix before we get there.

New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed got a sneak peek at the video game version of himself and he wasn’t pleased.

“lol this ain’t me @EAMaddenNFL fix this”, he tweeted on June 23.

Reed then provided Madden some very detailed tips on how they can fix his character in the popular video game franchise.

“Let me help y’all out Madden: I have dimples, my eyes are more almond shape, I don’t have a cut in my eyebrow, & let me know what else y’all need [inserting a pair of laughing crying emojis], get me right.!”

Reed Might Already Be One of the Best Jets Free Agents of All Time

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Jets for $33 million on March 27 of 2022.

Reed said he felt “disrespected” by his old team’s contract offer in free agency. He was honest saying he wanted to stay with the Seattle Seahawks but it didn’t work out so he joined New York.

Reed talked a big game at his introductory press conference.

He said it’s “obvious” that he is a CB1 and he said his stats compare favorably to some of the best in the game.

Reed didn’t just talk the talk, he also walked the walk in 2022.

The Kansas State product started in all 17 games and delivered a career campaign. He registered one interception, 12 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Reed got a 77.5 coverage grade in 2022 from PFF and Dalton Wasserman ranked him among the “biggest free agent bargains” from 2022.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Reed might have delivered for the Jets at a higher clip off of the field.

Sauce Gardner admitted to Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot that he probably would have been just an “average rookie” without the guidance of Reed throughout the season.

Sauce ended up winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and ascended to the top of the cornerback rankings in the NFL.

Reed Wasn’t the Only Jet Who Had Issues With Madden

Madden doesn’t come out for a few months, but typically the franchise “has released a closed beta” version of the game early so fans can test “out the new product”, per Chris Studley of Dexerto.

That allowed Twitter user J. Gray to take a look at several Jets players in the video game franchise.

Veteran tight end CJ Uzomah is among the worst. The video game version looks nothing like the real one and social media let the Madden franchise have it.

“AINT NO F***** WAY [laughing crying emoji] @EAMaddenNFL fire your designers.”

Another Twitter user bluntly said, “this is honestly the worst one I have ever seen. @cj_uzomah did you refuse to let them use your likeness?”

According to Twitter user J. Gray who revealed all of the Jets players on social media, all of these face scans are from 2023. Apparently, Madden doesn’t update those in the closed beta version of the game.

However, that is no excuse for these player scans to be this off. The facial structures and flaws of these video game characters aren’t consistent with what they actually look like and that hasn’t changed from 2022 to 2023.