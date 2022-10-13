$20 Million Jets Starter Refused to Retire Amid Serious Injury

The New York Jets have unfortunately experienced free-agent failure throughout their storied history.

They have identified countless talented players over the years and paid them a lot of money to come in and deliver. Sadly more times than not those players have fallen short of expectations due to injuries, poor performance, or all of the above.

It appeared that veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown was destined to join those ranks. After flirting with a potential signing during the preseason the Jets were in scramble mode after Mekhi Becton was lost for the year.

That forced the Jets to pay a premium price for an older player (37 years of age) to the tune of $20 million with $9 million of that guaranteed.

Duane Brown Suffers Serious Injury Ahead of Ravens Game

Brown was initially discussed as a potential backup swing tackle, but after the Becton injury that conversation evolved into a starting role.

Heading into the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, Brown was slated to be the blindside protector for Zach Wilson.

Unfortunately, the veteran big man suffered a serious shoulder injury early in game week that forced the team to place him on injured reserve unexpectedly.

That meant at a minimum Brown was slated to miss the first four games of the season if not more.

The Jets had been non-specific on what exactly the injury Brown suffered, however, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cleared that up on Twitter:

“Jets left tackle Duane Brown is playing despite a torn rotator cuff, a source said. He opted for rehab rather than surgery with hopes his 2022 [season] would continue.”

#Jets LT Duane Brown, who was activated off IR and will start today barring a setback in warmups, is playing despite a torn rotator cuff, source said. He opted for rehab rather than surgery with hopes his 2022 would continue. It will today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

If Brown would have opted for surgery he would have missed the entirety of the 2022 season before it ever truly began for him.

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expounded upon that during his press conference on Thursday, October 13:

“We brought him in (Duane Brown) and it was a great addition by Joe Douglas and his staff and then he gets the injury. He easily could have walked out of here and no one would’ve batted an eye in terms of the respect you have for him. For him to say you know what I’m not going out like this, that’s the exact words he used, I’m not going out like this. He could have walked away, it was fully guaranteed and he wasn’t leaving. I have respect for him, I’ve gotten to know him over the last 5-6 weeks. He is the ultimate professional, he will do whatever it takes, he does not care, he wasn’t walking out without playing this game.”

I freaking love this: #Jets OC Mike LaFleur said OT Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) refused to retire after he suffered a serious injury (torn rotator cuff) ahead of Week 1, ‘I’m not going out like this, that’s the exact words he used’ 😤: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/3DWKZZ2l9O — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 14, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.