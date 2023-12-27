Jets Rule out Ex-All-Pro for Season, Possibly Ending His Career

The New York Jets have put a final nail in the coffin of veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown.

The former All-Pro was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, December 27 ending his 2023 season. However, Rich Cimini of ESPN suggested that it might be the end of his 16-year NFL career.

Brown, 38, first signed with the Jets in late August of 2022. The veteran hog molly battled through various injuries over the last two years including but not limited to rotator cuff, groin, and back issues.

#Jets roster moves: LT Duane Brown (back) was placed on IR, ending his season — and perhaps his career. Brown, 38, will be a free agent. He battled rotator cuff, groin and back injuries over two years, limiting him to 14 starts at LT. Rookie TE Zack Kuntz was signed off the PS. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2023

Over the last two years, Brown only appeared in 17 out of 34 possible games due to injuries.

Brown Will Leave Behind an Indelible Mark With His NFL Career

Brown signed a two-year deal for $20 million that included $9 million in guarantees. He joined a desperate Jets team that was searching for answers after a rash of injuries on the offensive line.

The former Virginia Tech product was elected a first-team All-Pro in 2012 and he also earned second-team All-Pro honors twice in 2011 and 2018 respectively. Brown made five trips to the Pro Bowl for his efforts on the gridiron.

All in all, he appeared in over 220 NFL games and made 218 starts during that period.

With Brown potentially retiring and Mekhi Becton scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency, the Jets have two gaping holes in the starting lineup at both offensive tackle spots heading into 2024.

Jets Will Get a Look at an Exciting Young Prospect

With Brown going to injured reserve, the Jets were gifted an extra roster spot to play with. In a corresponding move, the Jets signed rookie tight end Zack Kuntz to the 53-man roster.

He is expected to get some action on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns to kick off Week 17.

The Jets already ruled out tight end Jeremy Ruckert due to a concussion. That leaves the team dangerously thin at the position which forced this move to bring Kuntz up.

We've placed T Duane Brown on IR and signed TE Zack Kuntz to the active roster. Additionally, we've signed K Austin Seibert to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2023

Kuntz has impressive measurables at 6-foot-7 and weighs 251 pounds. He dominated the NFL combine in February and wowed scouts in the process.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described him as a “freak” when talking about where he ranked at the combine at his position.

TE Zack Kuntz rankings at the NFL Combine among TEs: 40-yard dash: 2nd

Vertical: 1st

Broad jump: 1st

3-cone: 1st

Shuttle: 2nd

Bench press: 2nd#Jets tight end is a freak. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 29, 2023

While his raw numbers in a t-shirt and shorts are wildly impressive, Kuntz is an incredibly raw prospect.

He didn’t make the Jets initial 53-man roster, but he did join the team’s expanded 16-man practice squad. This year the COVID protection rules didn’t exist so any of the other 31 NFL teams could have poached him away. No one did.

With two games left in the 2023 regular season, Kuntz will have a chance to live up to the potential. The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention this season but these final two games will serve as an audition for the team.

The players that impress can lock in a role for next season. While those who fail to do so might be playing for a new team in 2024.

The Jets are playing for pride, the love of the game, and helping to figure out some key roster decisions this offseason.