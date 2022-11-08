Jets Talking to Multiple Free Agent Receivers Amid Issues

The New York Jets are surprisingly 6-3 through the first nine weeks of the 2022 season.

As they head into a well-timed bye week, Gang Green has an opportunity to take a breath. However, they aren’t being complacent during their scheduled time off.

According to the NFL’s transaction report, the Jets hosted three wide receivers for a tryout on Monday, November 7.

The #Jets hosted some players for a workout today, but NOT at the position you may be thinking: – WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State

– WR Deon Cain, Clemson

– WR DeMichael Harris, Southern Mississippi#TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2022

Providing Details on All of These Jets WR Free Agent Targets

Victor Bolden is a former undrafted free agent that originally joined the NFL back in 2017. He has spent the past six seasons with four different NFL teams and he enjoyed a small stint in the USFL.

Bolden is a smaller player at 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, and is much more well-known for his ability in the return game than his receiving prowess.

The second guy on the list is former Clemson standout, Deon Cain. He is the most well-known name the Jets worked out and he has a ton of talent. The 26-year-old presents a much different skill set than the other guys at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds.

Cain originally entered the NFL as the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Over the last five years, he has played football exclusively in the NFL for four different franchises.

Last but certainly not least is DeMichael Harris, another former undrafted free-agent receiver.

He has spent his first three seasons all with the Indianapolis Colts. During that run, Harris floated between the practice squad and the active roster.

Harris is also smaller in stature at just 5-foot-8, 178 pounds but is incredibly versatile. He has contributed as a wide receiver, as a return specialist, and even played some running back in his final year of college due to injuries.

What Does This Mean for Jets WRs Elijah Moore and Corey Davis?

You can never have enough good wide receivers in this league, but I think everyone is asking why are the Jets working these guys out right now.

What does this potentially say about veteran wideout Corey Davis?

The former Western Michigan product has missed the last two games due to injury issues. Head coach Robert Saleh said they’re hoping to get him back after the bye week.

However, this either indicates that may not be true or the Jets are simply doing their homework just in case. In the NFL you always hope for the best but also expect the worst. By doing these workouts now, the Jets could find out who they like and if Davis remains injured they could simply sign one of these guys to the squad next week.

If this isn’t about the Davis situation it could hint at the Elijah Moore situation.

Over the last three games that the former Ole Miss product has played in (he was a healthy scratch for the Denver Broncos game), Moore has received just a single target.

In Elijah Moore's last 3 games he has received 1 target. That covers #Packers game, the public trade request that week, then 2 more games (#Patriots, #Bills). A tough situation that could result in a trade this offseason to highest bidder. #Jets have proven they can win w/o him — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 7, 2022

That certainly wasn’t the result he was hoping for when he made a public trade request to take his talents elsewhere.

Obviously, with the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Moore is on this roster for the rest of 2022 at a minimum.

The Jets coaching staff has been adamant that the lack of involvement isn’t a punishment for his trade request, but it’s hard not to think that way based on how everything has played out.

However another injury or two to this unit could force the Jets hand and by virtue that would get Moore more involved in the passing game moving forward.