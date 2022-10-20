Jets Fans Angrily Respond to Elijah Moore Demanding a Trade

The New York Jets officially have a problem on their hands.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Gang Green wideout Elijah Moore has requested a trade amid frustration with his role and usage.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Rapoport added that the Jets have “no plans at all to trade him.”

Social Media Reacts to Surprising Elijah Moore Trade Request From Jets

The Jets are 4-2, winners of three straight, and it seemed like a corner had been turned. Then this bombshell trade request shook up everything. Go figure, never a dull moment with the green and white.

#Jets fans: wow we are 4-2 & in the thick of the playoff race nothing could possibly go wrong! Elijah Moore: #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/si2fVUzkFM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 20, 2022

NYJ Matt credited Moore on Twitter for doing and saying all the right things up until this point in his career. However, with the team winning and dominating, he called out Moore for these tactics saying it was “bulls***.”

Elijah Moore just played his 17th career game. He has done and said everything right so far in his career up to this point Now following a 3 game winning streak where the team dominated running the ball, a trade request comes in That’s Bullshit #Jets #TakeFlight — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 20, 2022

Damien Woody, a former Jets player, and current analyst, said this isn’t the best look for Moore considering the circumstances. However, he stated the obvious saying Moore is “too talented to be this underutilized” and stated that “both parties need to figure this out.”

Re Elijah Moore…definitely not the best look asking for a trade while your team is playing winning football. On the flip side, this dude is too talented to be this underutilized. You mean you can’t find ways to get the ball in his hands?! Both parties need to figure this out! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 20, 2022

Connor Rogers said a couple of things can be true in the middle of this public trade demand. Moore should be used more, this isn’t the best way to handle it, and any team that would be interested in the talented wideout should have these same questions.

Couple things can be true: -Moore’s usage could and should be better -This dragging out publicly, during a 3 game win streak, is a poor way of handling it Not a good look and a serious question any interested teams would have to ask themselves https://t.co/6BpLG9Jbc8 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 20, 2022

Jake Asman called Moore “selfish” and said he is acting like a “diva”:

The #Jets are finally competent and winning games so of course, this bullshit happens. Elijah Moore is being selfish and is a diva. https://t.co/u0TQdoguY8 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 20, 2022

The Buffalo Jet Fan said Elijah Moore is not Jamal Adams. He said at least Adams made a Pro Bowl “before completely quitting on his team.”

Elijah Moore is not Jamal Adams. Jamal made at least was a pro bowl player before completely quitting on his team. #Jets — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) October 20, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.