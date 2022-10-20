Jets Fans Angrily Respond to Elijah Moore Demanding a Trade

The New York Jets officially have a problem on their hands.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Gang Green wideout Elijah Moore has requested a trade amid frustration with his role and usage.
Rapoport added that the Jets have “no plans at all to trade him.”
Social Media Reacts to Surprising Elijah Moore Trade Request From Jets
The Jets are 4-2, winners of three straight, and it seemed like a corner had been turned. Then this bombshell trade request shook up everything. Go figure, never a dull moment with the green and white.
NYJ Matt credited Moore on Twitter for doing and saying all the right things up until this point in his career. However, with the team winning and dominating, he called out Moore for these tactics saying it was “bulls***.”
Damien Woody, a former Jets player, and current analyst, said this isn’t the best look for Moore considering the circumstances. However, he stated the obvious saying Moore is “too talented to be this underutilized” and stated that “both parties need to figure this out.”
Connor Rogers said a couple of things can be true in the middle of this public trade demand. Moore should be used more, this isn’t the best way to handle it, and any team that would be interested in the talented wideout should have these same questions.
Jake Asman called Moore “selfish” and said he is acting like a “diva”:
The Buffalo Jet Fan said Elijah Moore is not Jamal Adams. He said at least Adams made a Pro Bowl “before completely quitting on his team.”
This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.