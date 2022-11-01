Jets Make Final Call on Trading Away Young Offensive Piece

There have been several conflicting reports put out there on the future of New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

On Monday, October 31 head coach Robert Saleh provided a simple answer when asked if he still expects him on the team after the 2022 NFL trade deadline, “yep.”

Robert Saleh expects Elijah Moore to be with the Jets after the trade deadline:

A Very Odd Situation Between Elijah Moore and the Jets

Obviously, it behooves the Jets to work out any issues they have with Moore.

He is only 22 years of age and is just a year removed from showing serious flashes as a future star in the NFL:

43 receptions

538 yards

Six total touchdowns

Somehow he went from all of that potential to a malcontent on the team.

Moore had reportedly been frustrated with his lack of statistical production while the Jets have been winning. So much so that he was kicked out of practice and later requested a trade from the organization.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said this Moore situation has mystified the people inside the Jets building.

After the loss in Week 8 to the New England Patriots, Moore spoke publically for the first time since his trade request. He only played 10 snaps, was targeted once, and when asked about his chemistry with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson said he doesn’t know what his chemistry is with him because “I don’t get the ball.”

Elijah Moore on chemistry w/ #Jets QB Zach Wilson:

The Jets organization said Moore had a “sterling reputation” coming out of college and they projected him as a “future team captain in the pros”, per Breer.

Gang Green selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He still has two additional cheap years on his contract beyond 2022.

For the Jets to consider trading away a young ascending talent who is still on his rookie contract they would have to receive a knock-your-socks-off offer.

With the apparent desperation for good wide receivers around the NFL among the contending teams, maybe that offer ends up coming in ahead of the trade deadline.

Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore Deteriorating Relationship on Jets?

Zach Wilson is "main reason" Elijah Moore isn't happy, Jets trade deadline rumors

The only other reason you’d trade Moore is because of some burned bridges and removing a potential cancer in the locker room.

One red flag that could cause the Jets to think twice revolves around what Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on his podcast on Monday:

“Elijah Moore made it pretty clear in my eyes that Zach Wilson is one of the main reasons why he isn’t happy.”

@ZackBlatt said after speaking w/ #Jets WR Elijah Moore after the #Patriots loss that he 'made it pretty clear in my eyes that Zach Wilson is one of the main reasons why he's not happy'

If that is true, it might prove to be a hurdle the Jets can’t overcome.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Head coach Robert Saleh just emphatically backed him as his quarterback for this Week 9 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills and the rest of the season outside of injury.

This means if Moore is unhappy because of Wilson that situation won’t change in 2022 and if we’re being candid that likely won’t change in 2023 either.

So the Jets and Moore have one of two choices to make. Both sides can suck it up and just go play ball or as Rosenblatt put it on his podcast the sides can mutually decide to part ways and find a trade that makes sense ahead of the deadline.