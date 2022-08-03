Jets Star Has ‘Firmly Established Himself: ‘In Line for Big Year’

The one constant through New York Jets training camp has been the emergence of wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Despite all the new toys around him, the former Ole Miss product has continued to shine bright. So much so that an insider believes he is locked in for a massive year in 2022.

Buckle Your Seatbelts

After every practice, Zack Rosenblatt has documented his observations for The Athletic.

In his latest column, he said that Moore continues to be one of the “stars” of training camp. Every day he has made at least “one big play” showing off his elite speed, sticky hands, or crafty route running.

Rosenblatt had been covering the New York Giants the last few years and this is his first opportunity to cover the Jets. The biggest determination he has come to so far is there’s a new wide receiver No. 1 on this roster:

“If it was in question, Moore seems to have firmly established himself as this team’s No. 1 receiver. He’s in line for a big year.”

Last year the 22-year-old had a similar offseason that he wowed fans and media in attendance. Unfortunately right before preseason games were about to get underway, Moore was hurt.

He didn’t make his on-field debut until the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers. The youngster clearly struggled with the lack of late camp and preseason reps.

Once the engine was revving midseason, he appeared to be one of the future stars of the NFL. Then he got hurt again.

The key to unlocking his true potential doesn’t seem to be any football related item. Instead it is all about staying healthy.

This Could Be Magical

Rosenblatt mentioned that Moore has seemingly made a big play every practice and the footage backs that comment up.

Veteran Joe Flacco, who has separately looked fantastic in his own right, ripped a ball to Moore who decided that just one hand was enough to get the job done as he turned upfield.

HOLY CRAP: the #Jets just released an alternate angle of the Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) 80 yard TD bomb 💣 to WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03). That is 1000% the @BYUfootball Pro Day viral throw (h/t @EGreenbergJets) 🤯: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/IMNWUpwnnK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 2, 2022

To kick off a training camp practice this week, Zach Wilson got the defense to jump creating a free play opportunity that he took full advantage of. In what appeared to be the same viral throw he made at his BYU pro day, Wilson rolled out to his left and uncorked a ball to a streaking Moore down the field for an 80 plus yard touchdown.

The Zach Wilson/Elijah Moore duo in Year 2 🚀

pic.twitter.com/28k3bgWCEs — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2022

Early in camp Wilson threw a perfect ball to Moore who was covered like a wet blanket by cornerback DJ Reed Jr. Although as they say the perfect offensive play can’t be defended no matter what you do. That was clearly on full display here.

Wow #Jets QB Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) absolutely ripped one to WR Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) who made a spectacular catch plucking the ball out of the air: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/DIpmA4owJG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 1, 2022

Flacco found an open Moore who showed his go-go gadget arms to reel in another highlight-reel play during camp.

When Dan Hanzus joined the Badlands crew and predicted a Brandon Marshall 2015-esque season for Moore a lot of people either laughed or rolled their eyes. After this training camp, people are starting to take that prediction a lot more seriously.

