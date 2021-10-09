Ex-Jets QB Holds Keys to Future After Stunning Russell Wilson News

The New York Jets made a game changing trade during the 2020 offseason right before training camp when they decided to deal former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

He was a homegrown talent that was supposed to be a key building block of the future but instead Adams became a part of someone else’s future, the Seattle Seahawks.

In exchange for that blockbuster deal, the Jets received a pair of future first round considerations in the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts respectively. In that same trade, they also acquired a third rounder in 2021 and a veteran safety (Bradley McDougald).

When the Jets made that trade, they made a safe assumption when those first round picks would likely end up as, backend of the first round.

Since the Seahawks selected Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, they have been a winner. Every season that he has been the starting quarterback, they have been at least 9-7:

2012: 11-5

2013: 13-3

2014: 12-4

2015: 10-6

2016: 10-5-1

2017: 9-7

2018: 10-6

2019: 11-5

2020: 12-4

With that kind of impressive track record, Seattle’s first rounders understandably have been in the 20s. In 2021, everything has changed.

We told you when Wilson has been in the game for Seattle, they have won early and often. That’s impressive in general, especially when you consider his iron man like consistency.

The former Wisconsin Badger has started 149 consecutive games to begin his career, that’s the sixth longest streak by any quarterback in NFL history.

That streak is coming to an abrupt halt after a disgusting looking injury transpired on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 5.

Wilson dropped back to pass and as he was finishing his throwing motion, Wilson’s hand hit LA Rams’ superstar Aaron Donald’s. After the encounter, the Seattle star quarterback’s finger was pointing in the wrong direction.

Wilson has proven to be a super tough and resilient guy throughout his career, just look at his consecutive starting streak if you need proof. So must of us thought it would be a non-issue, pop the finger back into place and he’ll be fine, but apparently that wasn’t going to be enough.

After the game Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll called the injury “a badly sprained finger” and they would put Wilson through a series of additional tests.

Well the extra testing came through and it’s the absolute worst case scenario for Seattle fans.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler tweeted out that the team is “bracing” for their star quarterback to miss at least a month of action, if not more, with a “ruptured middle-finger tendon.” It could be as many as six to eight weeks, but Wilson’s rehab will play a major factor in that answer.

The Doomsday Scenario for Seattle

With Wilson out for the foreseeable future and the team currently at 2-3 (last place in the NFC West), it looks like that future first rounder could end up being way better than anyone initially thought.

Prior to the rest of Week 5 getting underway, Seattle’s 2022 first rounder is No. 13 overall. While the Jets’ own first rounder is No. 3 overall.

What that pick ultimately becomes will now fall into the hands of ex-Jets quarterback Geno Smith.

Yes he is still in the league and he has been quietly biding his time in the pacific northwest as Wilson’s understudy.

Since entering the league back in 2013 he has started 31 NFL games, Smith’s record in those contests is 12-19.

Here is a look at what Seattle has coming up:

Seahawks' upcoming schedule:

Week 6: at Steelers

Week 7: vs. Saints

Week 8: vs. Jaguars

Week 9: bye

Week 10: at Packers

Week 11: vs. Cardinals

With part of that draft haul the Jets got for Jamal Adams they acquired former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and he has been stellar.

Now they have a chance to add another blue chip prospect to the roster that could be a key cog for the team moving forward. How good that pick is will ultimately be decided by an ex-Jets quarterback, what an interesting twist of fate.

