Jets Executive Sounds Off on Bills and Future: ‘I’m Not Joking’

The New York Jets have never been a franchise to lack swagger. From Joe Namath to Rex Ryan, it’s always been easy to see the Jets’ confidence right on the surface. That extends to the front office as well, with an executive taking a shot at the Buffalo Bills after a 20-17 upset win in Week 9.

“If we had Breece Hall [healthy], we beat them by 10. I’m not joking,” a Jets front office executive told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

The Jets got the job done anyway, largely thanks to a strong defensive performance that rattled Josh Allen. The Bills MVP candidate quarterback tossed two interceptions, fumbled twice, and was sacked five times during the matchup on November 6.

Performances like that give the Jets the confidence to contend going forward.

“It was a huge step forward,” a Jets front office staffer told Lombardo following Sunday’s victory. “And an even bigger confidence boost.”

The Jets and Bills will meet again on December 11 in Buffalo, and another upset could put the Jets into the driver’s seat in the AFC East.

Robert Saleh Taking a More Tactful Approach

Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems less inclined to offer up bulletin board material, instead focusing on the growth he’s seeing from his players.

“I think we’re a lot better,” Saleh said, according to NJ.com. “Like I’ve said, it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got eight games left. Hopefully, these eight games make for an exciting second half.”

Saleh acknowledged his team’s underdog role, but said nobody was surprised inside the Jets locker room.

“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right” Saleh said. “That’s a damn good football team, a well-coached football team over there. Buffalo has championship aspirations, but I don’t think there is a guy in that locker room who didn’t think we could win.”

NFL Insider: Jets Could Be Favored Over Bills in Future Matchups

While Lombardo kept the Bills ranked ahead of the Jets in his power rankings, he did call the talent on the Jets roster “ a sight to behold .” The insider went on to say that it’s not difficult to visualize the Jets being the heavily favored team in a future matchup between the division rivals.

Lombardo believes the Jets are in a position to make some noise of their own the rest of the season, and heaped praise on rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

It will likely be the Jets defense that has to carry them the rest of the season, as they had relied heavily on Hall’s ground game in the first several weeks. The defense could do just that, though.

The New York defense ranks seventh in yards allowed, eighth in points allowed, fourth in rushing yards per play, fifth in passing yards per play, and fifth in interception rate. That’s all according to the rankings provided by the NFL’s Game Statistics and Information System.

Perhaps the formula from here on in is aggressive defense, and an opportunistic offense that capitalizes on turnovers and good field position.