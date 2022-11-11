Jets Executive Sounds Off on Bills and Future: ‘I’m Not Joking’

The New York Jets have never been a franchise to lack swagger. From Joe Namath to Rex Ryan, it’s always been easy to see the Jets’ confidence right on the surface. That extends to the front office as well, with an executive taking a shot at the Buffalo Bills after a 20-17 upset win in Week 9.
“If we had Breece Hall [healthy], we beat them by 10. I’m not joking,” a Jets front office executive told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.
The Jets got the job done anyway, largely thanks to a strong defensive performance that rattled Josh Allen. The Bills MVP candidate quarterback tossed two interceptions, fumbled twice, and was sacked five times during the matchup on November 6.
Performances like that give the Jets the confidence to contend going forward.
“It was a huge step forward,” a Jets front office staffer told Lombardo following Sunday’s victory. “And an even bigger confidence boost.”
The Jets and Bills will meet again on December 11 in Buffalo, and another upset could put the Jets into the driver’s seat in the AFC East.
Robert Saleh Taking a More Tactful Approach
Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems less inclined to offer up bulletin board material, instead focusing on the growth he’s seeing from his players.
“I think we’re a lot better,” Saleh said, according to NJ.com. “Like I’ve said, it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got eight games left. Hopefully, these eight games make for an exciting second half.”
Saleh acknowledged his team’s underdog role, but said nobody was surprised inside the Jets locker room.
“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised, right” Saleh said. “That’s a damn good football team, a well-coached football team over there. Buffalo has championship aspirations, but I don’t think there is a guy in that locker room who didn’t think we could win.”
NFL Insider: Jets Could Be Favored Over Bills in Future Matchups