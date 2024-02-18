Insider Rules out Massive Jets OT Free Agency Spending Spree

For those hoping the New York Jets will solve the offensive tackle issue with big money better not hold their breath.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports told Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg that the green and white won’t be able to solve that problem in free agency.

“I just don’t think you’re going to be able to solve that in the pro market. It’s so hard to do,” Rogers explained. “The most recent example I can think of is Terron Armstead who got a monster deal from the [Miami] Dolphins. It was the right move for the Dolphins at the time and when he is on the field, he has been a great addition for them. But he misses multiple games every single season. That’s the reason he got to free agency. There is always a caveat [as to] why guys like that make it to the market. It’s hard to see a true $20 million a year tackle making it to free agency.”

.@ConnorJRogers told @EGreenbergJets that he doesn’t think the #Jets will be able to solve their OT need in the pro market. Connor Rogers brought up the #Dolphins deciding to pay Terron Armstead $75M in 2022, ‘that was the right move at the time & when he’s on the field he has… pic.twitter.com/cVKZpSkoOp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 17, 2024

The Dolphins signed Armstead to a five-year deal for $75 million during the 2022 free-agency period. Over the last two seasons, Armstead has missed 11 games due to injuries. The five-time Pro Bowler has never played a full season in his career.

That Puts a Lot of Pressure on the Jets to Deliver on Draft Day

If the Jets can’t fill the offensive tackle void in free agency then they’ll have to rely on the draft.

That can be a dangerous plan as the Jets experienced last year. It became apparent that the Jets were seeking an offensive tackle with its first-round draft choice in 2023. So much so that the Pittsburgh Steelers traded ahead of the Jets on draft day to steal Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones away from them.

This year the voids at the offensive tackle positions are even more obvious. Both starting tackles from Week 1 of 2023 are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. If the Jets don’t fill those holes in free agency then all of the team’s cards will be on the table come draft time.

Rogers argued that the Jets are in a fortunate position having the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft.

“I think there is multiple options in this draft to get that [an offensive tackle]. Even if it’s not one of [Joe] Alt or [Olu] Fashanu falling down the board … if you trade out there is still options in the backend of round[s] one [and] two,” Rogers added.

Fashanu Could Be the Perfect Answer to Jets Issues

Field Yates of ESPN predicted that Gang Green will select Fashanu out of Penn State in the first round.

“The Jets will be on a mission all offseason to upgrade the offensive line ahead of Aaron Rodgers’ return to action after a torn Achilles, with the two tackle positions in the spotlight. There is allure for the upside of a player like Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) and the toughness of Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), but Fashanu is ready to anchor the blind side right away for Rodgers and has the goods to become an outstanding pro,” Yates explained. “His tape was a little better in 2022 than 2023 from my view, but we’re still talking about one of the most impressive prospects in the class. Fashanu allowed one sack over 21 career starts.”

.@FieldYates selected Penn State OT Olu Fashanu for the #Jets w/ the No. 10 overall pick in his mock for ESPN. The thing I like is Yates & @ConnorJRogers keep saying the same things about Fashanu that he "is ready to anchor the blindside right away." A plug-and-play LT who has… pic.twitter.com/kc4OgSZM8h — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 14, 2024

Fashanu has been described to me as a “plug-and-play” prospect. He is expected to protect the blindside of a franchise quarterback at the next level.

The Jets went to the well in 2020 hoping Mekhi Becton would be the long-term left tackle answer. However, he is a free agent this offseason and isn’t expected to return. Fashanu could step into his place and provide new hope on the offensive line.