Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Comes to His Defense

As Aaron Rodgers continues to draw criticism during the NFL offseason, former teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling came to his defense to talk about playing with him on the Green Bay Packers.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb, Valdes-Scantling had nothing but positive things to say about the New York Jets quarterback as a teammate.

.@MVS__11 says @AaronRodgers12 is one of the greatest teammates he’s ever had and makes it clear that Aaron Rodgers cares more about his teammates than the actual game of football itself. @CBSSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/CX9XznDgE1 pic.twitter.com/rMjz6JMrgS — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) April 4, 2024

“Man, he’s one of the greatest you’ll ever find,” Valdes-Scantling said. “He cares more about his teammates than about the game of football. You know, I think that’s something that people really don’t understand. Because people get this perception of him that he’s this diva or all about himself, that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Valdes-Scantling played with Rodgers for four seasons during their time together in Green Bay. While both players have since moved on, MVS continues to speak glowingly about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Where Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling Play in 2024?

Although he’s made big plays over the course of his career, it’s unclear what the future holds for Valdes-Scantling.

MVS was taken by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida. He worked his way into a deep-threat role in Green Bay, leading the league in 2020 with 20.9 yards per reception.

The Kansas City Chiefs gave Valdes-Scantling a three-year, $30 million in 2022. He came up big in the postseason that year, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship to take the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

MVS is now a free agent after being released by the Chiefs. He left Kansas City with two Super Bowl rings, but inconsistent production and drops led to the two sides parting ways.

Now, it’s unclear where Valdes-Scantling will play next. He could reunite with Rodgers on the Jets, but the team has already brought in Mike Williams as a veteran free agent. A team like the Indianapolis Colts or the Buffalo Bills could consider him as a potential vertical threat in their offense.

An Eventful Offseason for Aaron Rodgers

To say that this offseason has been eventful for Aaron Rodgers would be an understatement.

As the future Hall of Fame quarterback continues to rehab from his Achilles injury, he has continued to make headlines. Along with controversial statements made on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was also rumored to be in the running for a vice presidential nomination from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rodgers most recently made headlines after it was revealed that he was the NFL’s lowest-paid player in terms of performance-based pay. The system is designed to pay out players based on their base salaries and total playing time during the season. However, because Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the season, he came away with a league-low $81.14 for the year.

Jets fans are much more interested in what Rodgers is able to do for the team in 2024. At 40 years old, Rodgers will have a new-look offense surrounding him this season. The offensive line has been revamped with free agent acquisitions, and the team could still add another playmaker in the 2024 NFL Draft.