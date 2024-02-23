Analyst Reveals Surprising Position Jets Will Spend Money On

Everyone knows the New York Jets will be hunting for offensive linemen in free agency.

However, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus revealed on “The NFL Stock Exchange Podcast” that the green and white “will spend money at center.”

Interesting comment… @PFF_Brad told @TampaBayTre that he believes ‘the #Jets will spend money at center’ in free agency. 🧐 That would likely mean the team would kick Joe Tippmann to guard. Then what? Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle? What would that mean for Laken Tomlinson? A… pic.twitter.com/yIzj6ajNdF — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 23, 2024

More Musical Chairs on the Jets Offensive Line

If the Jets are going to spend money at the center position that means there could be some more shuffling in the trenches.

In 2023 the green and white invested the No. 43 overall pick in the second round on Joe Tippmann. Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg said Tippmann was the first “pure center” selected by the team in the draft since Nick Mangold in 2006.

The big man ended up appearing in 16 of 17 games and made 14 starts during his rookie campaign. For the majority of the season, Tippmann lined up at center (653 snaps). He also got some reps at right guard at the beginning of the year (199 snaps).

He performed so well that he was nominated as a first-team member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team as the center.

While Tippmann showed versatility with his ability to play at guard, that shouldn’t force the Jets’ hand. The green and white should have learned a hard lesson with Alijah Vera-Tucker.

AVT has played four of the five positions on the offensive line since entering the league. He has missed 23 out of 51 possible games due to an array of injuries. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted after the season that the constant moving of positions could have contributed to his injury issues.

Tippmann has shown promise at the center spot. Keep him there. Let him learn, grow, and develop into your long-term center option for the present and future.

There are plenty of guard options available in free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. You don’t need to move Tippmann. It’s an unnecessary move.

Latest Buzz I’m Hearing on Jets Free Agency Rumors

The Jets have been quietly connected to Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Aaron Brewer for months.

I’ve been told he is a name to watch for the Jets in free agency. Other team insiders like Rich Cimini of ESPN and Will Parkinson have also corroborated that information.

When I heard it, I put it in the back of my notes, but I didn’t give it much serious thought. Brewer this past season started all 17 games for the Titans but exclusively played at the center position (1,049 snaps).

I thought to myself, why would the Jets be interested in a center? They already have one in Tippmann. However, when you pair this Brewer information and the note from Spielberger about the Jets’ intentions to spend at the center position it all starts to make sense.

In theory, if the Jets landed Brewer they could plug him in at center and kick Tippmann to guard. Brewer originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 out of Texas State.

Over the last four years, he has appeared in 58 games and has made 40 starts. From 2022-23, Brewer has started in 34 consecutive games and that streak remains alive heading into the offseason.

Before becoming a full-time starter at center in 2023, the majority of Brewer’s experience at the NFL level came at guard. Brewer has had 1,299 snaps at left guard and 209 snaps at right guard in his career.

Brewer is coming off the best year of his career according to the Pro Football Focus grades. He earned 71.6 overall, 78.7 run block, and a 52.5 pass block in 2023.

Brewer, 26, is projected to sign a three-year deal for $15.7 million, per Spotrac’s market value projections. That $5.2 million annual salary would rank No. 11 among the highest-paid centers in the NFL, per Over The Cap.