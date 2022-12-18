Jets Star Gets Fined After Receiving ‘Dirty’ Hit vs. Bills: Report

Somehow a New York Jets youngster got fined on a controversial play.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Saturday, December 17 that rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson was fined “$10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct” for “yapping” after taking a big hit against the Buffalo Bills.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Had a Legitimate Gripe About Bills

Of course, the reason Wilson was “yapping” after the hit in the Bills game was that it came two yards out of bounds.

With 14:08 remaining in the third quarter, Mike White found Wilson on the sideline for a third down conversion. With the former Ohio State product two yards out of bounds, he got absolutely blasted by Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer.

The official didn’t throw a flag on Wilson for what he was ultimately fined for days later and additionally Poyer wasn’t penalized for his late hit.

One fan asked on Twitter, “so the player that got hit out of bounds got fined?”

Another Twitter user said Poyer “had plenty of time to pull off” from making that play. He bluntly called it “just a dirty hit” and questioned the NFL’s desire for safety when they allow plays like this.

NYJ Matt called the NFL, “pathetic on all accounts” for issuing this fine on Wilson.

Another social media enthusiast said, “what a disgrace” referencing the fine for Wilson.

Finally, Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor pointed out a similar play from over the weekend and said that proves “the bias toward name brand players” which Wilson hasn’t achieved in the middle of his rookie campaign.

Jets Need to Reignite the Wilson-to-Wilson Connection

When the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft he was supposed to be a WR1.

That is what he has proven to be this season. In addition to that, the thought was that he’d develop great chemistry with Zach Wilson.

Fans were dreaming about what that Wilson-to-Wilson connection could look like. This season it hasn’t come together when these two have been on the football field at the same time.

All the success that has made the former Ohio State product the new betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year came with other quarterbacks under center (White and Joe Flacco).

There is so much on the line on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Buffalo Bills 32-29 and falling to 8-6, a Jets win would leapfrog them in the AFC playoff standings.

This contest versus Detroit and quite frankly the next one versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football are must-win games. Both of these are home games against teams with lesser records than the Jets.

They won’t be easy contests as both teams have shown some life with recent big-time wins versus playoff teams. However, if this connection between these two Jets players with the same last name can find the magic that could be the secret sauce to pulling out a massive victory ahead of the holidays.