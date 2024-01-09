Garrett Wilson’s Latest Move Sparks More Davante Adams-Jets Speculation

We knew that Garrett Wilson was set to change jersey numbers this offseason from No. 17 to his old college number at Ohio State, No. 5.
On Monday, January 8 New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead made it official by handing over his old jersey to Wilson.
“Honored to pass #5 to GW,” Morstead posted on X previously Twitter.
The post ended up going viral and drew a ton of reactions on social media. Perhaps none greater than Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams who “liked” the post.
Adams has sported the No. 17 jersey since at least his college days back at Fresno State. Jets fans started connecting the dots on social media that Adams liked that his No. 17 suddenly became available with Gang Green.
Top Social Media Reactions to Adams-Jets-Wilson Potential Pairing
One social media user said, “So Davante Adams is basically already a Jet … Right??”
“The Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Breece Hall is going to be a PROBLEM,” another fan said on X.
NYJ Matt said, “Wilson back to #5, Davante Adams to #17, Thomas Morstead to #0. This is how you build a championship organization.”
A funny Morstead story on the switching of jersey numbers.
Morstead has four children and I spoke to him earlier this offseason about him giving up the No. 5 to Wilson. He said the No. 5 jersey put pressure on his wife to crank out another baby. However, with Wilson taking No. 5, he openly considered jumping to No. 6. That would also put pressure on his wife for potential “twins” so the numbers match up.
